Tragic Four-Car Crash in West Melbourne Claims Life of Young Girl

A serious multi-vehicle collision on Dynon Road in West Melbourne has resulted in the death of a young girl and left several others injured, some critically. The Major Collision Investigation Unit is leading the inquiry into the incident, which occurred before 4:30pm. Police are seeking public assistance and dashcam footage to piece together the events.

Emergency services responded to a devastating four-car collision on Dynon Road in West Melbourne shortly before 4:30pm this afternoon. The incident, which occurred on a major arterial route in the inner-city, resulted in the tragic death of a young girl.

The Major Collision Investigation Unit has taken charge of the inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the crash. Police reports indicate that the child was a passenger in one of the vehicles involved. The driver of that car, a 30-year-old man, sustained critical injuries and was transported to the hospital. Three additional occupants from the same vehicle-a 30-year-old woman, a four-year-old boy, and an 11-month-old boy-suffered injuries that are not considered life-threatening and are currently receiving medical treatment.

A second vehicle involved in the collision also had occupants transported with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of a third car, a 30-year-old woman, received minor injuries and was treated at the scene by paramedics. A fourth vehicle was also involved, and its occupants were taken to the hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening. Authorities are actively investigating the sequence of events that led to the multi-vehicle wreck.

The road was closed for several hours as investigators gathered evidence and documented the scene. The community is being asked to come forward with any information that could assist the investigation, particularly from those who witnessed the crash or possess dashcam footage. Detective emphasize the importance of gathering all available footage to reconstruct the events accurately. Those with relevant information are urged to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously via 1800 333 000 or through their website at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.

The investigation remains ongoing as officials work to determine the contributing factors to this tragic incident





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Melbourne Crash Dynon Road Collision Child Fatality Major Collision Investigation Unit Traffic Accident Dashcam Footage Requested

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