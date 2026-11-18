A trailer with $20,000 worth of props for Melbourne Shakespeare Company's summer season was stolen, but community donations ensure the shows will proceed as planned.

A trailer containing props and equipment for the Melbourne Shakespeare Company's summer season was stolen last weekend, just two weeks before performances were set to begin.

The theft occurred sometime between Friday evening and Sunday morning on Blessington Street, near the main gates to the St Kilda Botanical Gardens. A large lockable container on a trailer was carted off by unknown persons. Inside the container were props, musical instruments, marketing material, bollards, and everything needed to run the productions on the Rose Garden stage. The items were gone, and the prints of thieves were nowhere to be seen.

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Shakespeare Company Founder Estimates Theft Loss

The company, a small not-for-profit entity founded a decade ago by Jennifer Sarah Dean, was preparing for its summer season featuring A Midsummer Night's Dream and the family-friendly Robin Hood, running until December 20. Jennifer Sarah Dean, founder and creative director, estimates the financial value of the stolen goods at around $20,000.

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However, this does not account for the volunteer labor involved in making them. She says putting an exact price on some of what was taken is almost impossible. In the immediate aftermath, Dean and her colleagues feared they might not be able to go ahead with the season. At the time, Dean says, We were just panicking.

Community Support Helps Stolen Theatre Proceed

But since sharing the news on social media on Monday, they have been overwhelmed with donations, loans, and offers of help. Now that we have had so much support, with so many people reaching out and helping us, and it looks like the shows will go on, I think I have the ability to laugh at it, yeah, Dean says.

The support means they are well on their way to being able to stage their shows more or less as planned. The company prides itself on recycling, and some of the items stolen at the weekend have done service in multiple shows over the past decade. For a not-for-profit that aims to make accessible theatre, with a top ticket price of $35 and a pay-what-you-can-afford option for those struggling financially, every penny counts.

The theft struck at the heart of those efforts. Dean says the most frustrating part is that many of the stolen items are valuable to the company but worthless to the thieves. The thing that really gets me is there is some stuff in there that they may be able to resell, like the lights or the actual trailer itself, there are some things that have external value that I understand, she says.

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But there is so much stuff in there that is so expensive and difficult for us to replace but is absolutely valueless to whoever stole it. All of that stuff that is branded with our name, they are not going to be able to use. We have this cast-iron bed frame that has been reworked by our set designer to be on a rake.

Custom Theatre Props Irreplaceable For Company

Valuable Props Worthless to Thieves It is useless for anyone else except us, but it is such a big thing to have to rebuild. Despite the setback, Dean remains heartened by the response. It is really heartwarming to know how many people we have touched over the last 10 years, she says. You kind of do not know that sometimes until something really awful happens and everyone rallies together.

There are one or two or three people who have done something that is not great, she says, referring to the band of not-so-merry men or women who nicked the trailer. But there are 100s of other people who have been so generous and kind and supportive. I guess that is the silver lining. The Melbourne Shakespeare Company, founded a decade ago by Dean, is a small not-for-profit entity.

Its productions of A Midsummer Night's Dream and Robin Hood are due to start in a little over two weeks. The theft remains under investigation, but the community's support has ensured that the show will go on.