Train collision in Belgium kills four, injures five children

A train collision with a minibus in Buggenhout, Belgium, has killed four people, including two children, and injured five other children, officials say.

A train collision with a minibus in Buggenhout , Belgium , has killed four people, including two children, and injured five other children, officials say. The injured children were hospitalised in a serious condition, said Lisa De Wilde, spokeswoman for the East Flanders public prosecutor's office.

The collision happened at a level crossing during the morning rush hour on Tuesday near the town of Buggenhout, more than 30 kilometres north-west of the capital, Brussels. The minibus driver and an escort were killed along with two children, 12 and 15, De Wilde said at a news conference. She said that the cause of the crash hadn't been established. Investigators were questioning witnesses and checking security camera footage.

The train was estimated to be travelling at about 120km/h as it approached the crossing and had no time to brake, said Frédéric Sacré, a spokesman for Belgian rail operator Infrabel. The bus driver appeared to have ploughed through the train barrier, said Federal Police spokesperson An Berger. Infrabel said that the crossing was working correctly. A security camera there showed that the bus, which had nine people aboard, was still moving when the train hit it.

It's believed that 100 passengers were aboard the train and that none of them were hurt. Rail traffic in the area was halted and bus services provided for travellers. Local officials stood for a minute's silence after the news conference. In a social media post, Interior Minister Bernard Quintin expressed great sadness over the tragic accident in Buggenhout, where a school bus was struck by a train





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Train Collision Belgium Buggenhout Minibus Children Injured

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