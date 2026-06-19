Train Collision Near London Leaves At Least One Dead And Dozens Injured

A collision between two trains about 60 miles north of London has killed at least one person and injured dozens, British Transport Police said. Emergency services were called to the line south of Bedford, where two East Midlands Railway trains were involved in the crash.

A collision between two trains about 60 miles north of London has killed at least one person and injured dozens, British Transport Police said. Emergency services were called to the line south of Bedford, where two East Midlands Railway trains were involved in the crash.

Both trains were travelling south to London St. Pancras station when they collided outside the town of Bedford. Emergency services deployed a number of resources to the scene including an air ambulance and hazardous incident team from the East of England Ambulance Service. A video posted on social media by one of the passengers showed what appeared to be the front of one train entangled with the back of another, with the carriages appearing to remain upright on the tracks.

The East of England Ambulance Service later said that 11 people had very serious injuries, 22 were seriously injured and 56 had minor injuries. Peter Knapp, a train passenger, said he was in the rear train when the collision occurred without any warning. He described the scene as chaotic, with people crying, screaming and others unable to speak due to their injuries. He managed to get out of the train and saw people with bloodied faces and broken legs.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union, which represents many railway workers, said it was monitoring the situation and expressed its concern over reports of 'serious injuries' sustained by both train staff and passengers. Prime Minister Keir Starmer said his thoughts were with the family of the person who has sadly lost their life, and with those who have been seriously injured.

Deputy Chief Constable Stuart Cundy said a significant emergency service response was under way as authorities worked to establish what had happened. The incident has been declared a major incident, with officers continuing to respond at the scene alongside colleagues from Bedfordshire Police and the local Fire and Rescue and Ambulance Services.

Emergency personnel work on a train on the tracks outside Bedford, England, after a train from Corby to London St. Pancras and another from Nottingham to London St. Pancras, collided on Friday (UK Time)





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Train Collision London Dozens Injured One Dead Emergency Services

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