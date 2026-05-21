Train slams into truck after tipper truck rolls onto tracks in Guildford

A train full of passengers hit a tipper truck with two trailers that had rolled onto the tracks in Guildford, despite boom gates being closed and warning bells sounding.

CCTV footage has captured the shocking moment a train slammed into a truck after it rolled onto the tracks despite boom gates being closed and warning bells sounding.

A tipper truck with two trailers turned left at the Meadow Street traffic lights and rolled onto the tracks, causing the train to hit it at full speed. The truck's trailers were ripped from the truck and a bobcat was thrown on to the tracks upon impact. Four other people were injured, with one woman and two teenagers taken to Midland Hospital and another woman taken to Royal Perth Hospital for treatment





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Train Truck Roll Onto Tracks Boom Gates Warning Bells Guildford Great Eastern Highway Meadow Street Traffic Lights Tipper Truck Trailers Bobcat Impact Injuries Midland Hospital Royal Perth Hospital

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