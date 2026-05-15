Transgender Woman Wins Landmark Gender Identity Discrimination Case Against Female-Only App

A transgender woman has won a landmark case against a female-only app, claiming gender identity discrimination. The court found that the imposed condition of needing to appear to be a cisgendered female had the effect of disadvantaging transgender women who did not meet that condition.

A landmark Federal Court ruling that the exclusion of a transgender woman from a female-only app constituted gender identity discrimination has been upheld on appeal.

Roxanne Tickle was awarded $10,000 in compensation plus court costs in a case against the Giggle for Girls app and its chief executive officer, Sall Grover. Justice Robert Bromwich previously found there was indirect gender identity discrimination due to 'the imposed condition of needing to appear to be a cisgendered female', which had the effect of 'disadvantaging transgender women who did not meet that condition'.

During an appeal hearing last year, Ms Grover sought to overturn the ruling, while Ms Tickle launched a cross-appeal which aimed to strengthen it through a finding of direct discrimination and an increase in the damages to $40,000. The full court of the Federal Court found there were two instances of direct discrimination against Ms Tickle and reassessed damages, awarding $20,000 plus limited court costs.

The Giggle for Girls app is marketed as a platform exclusively for women to share experiences. Ms Tickle has lived as a woman since about mid-2017, had her birth certificate reissued with a female sex marker and has undergone gender-affirming surgery, the court previously heard. The appeal judges found the primary judge was correct in his decision in relation to the special measures argument.

The court heard the Giggle app was created to be a digital refuge for women and facilitate access to peer support, advice and community. During the appeal, Ms Grover's lawyers argued in written submissions that the reference to 'cisgendered' in the imposed condition to use the app was a term not grounded in any evidence.

They argued Justice Bromwich had not identified a group which was disadvantaged by the condition, and his reasoning 'impermissibly inferred group-based discrimination from an individual outcome'. Ms Tickle's lawyers said the original decision should have included a finding of direct discrimination, including through the refusal to re-admit her to the app.

They said the compensation sum was affected by legal error, in part because inadequate weight was given to the 'significant, upsetting, exhausting and draining' impact of the discrimination on their client, and with regard to the prevailing community standards





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Transgender Gender Identity Discrimination Female-Only App Giggle For Girls App Sall Grover Roxanne Tickle Justice Robert Bromwich Direct Discrimination Indirect Discrimination Special Measures Carve Out Of Discrimination Law Digital Refuge For Women Peer Support Advice Community

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