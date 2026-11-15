Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy Cites Funding Gaps for FAA Ground Stop

US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy attributes the historic FAA nationwide ground stop to legacy systems and congressional funding delays, sparking political debate over infrastructure modernization responsibilities.

United States Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has placed the blame for the recent nationwide Federal Aviation Administration ground stop on prior presidential administrations and a lack of sufficient congressional funding.

Speaking with CNN's Dana Bash shortly after the longest nationwide flight halt in twenty-five years, Duffy stated that he assumes responsibility for the infrastructure conditions inherited from previous leadership. He argued that the necessary funds to modernize critical air travel systems were not provided by Congress, despite requests for them.

Duffy emphasized that the $12.5 billion allocated to the department does not cover the cost of new telecommunications architecture or software required to manage modern airspace. He noted that the existing systems date back to the 1990s and that tower infrastructure remains obsolete. The Secretary insisted that while he has the authority to manage the FAA, he lacks the financial resources to overhaul the outdated technological backbone of the national airspace system.

Political Clash Over Infrastructure Funding

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Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen directly contradicted Duffy's claims, arguing that the Trump administration has not properly utilized the funds already provided by Congress. Van Hollen told CNN that it is disingenuous for the Secretary to point fingers at lawmakers when the executive branch has not demonstrated how it will spend the money it has been given. He stated that if additional resources are required, the administration must present a justified plan to secure further support.

Van Hollen emphasized his willingness to support measures that ensure a safe and reliable air travel system. However, he maintained that the current administration must first account for the existing budget before seeking new appropriations. The exchange highlighted a deepening political divide over who is responsible for the delays in modernizing the nation's aviation infrastructure.

Trump Administration Defends Response Timeline

President Donald Trump faced scrutiny for waiting until Sunday to comment on the ground stop, which disrupted flights for two days. During this time, he posted on social media blaming the Biden administration for the situation and describing himself as busy with various White House meetings. Trump wrote that the previous administration was a disaster for the FAA and asserted that his administration possesses the knowledge and plan to fix the Flight Control Systems, but needs fast congressional action.

Sean Duffy defended the President's timeline, claiming he was in constant behind-the-scenes contact with Trump throughout the crisis. Duffy stated that the President was fully engaged and tracking the developments because the issue was important to both the nation and his administration. He argued that Trump was the first president to prioritize airspace modernization, contrasting his approach with that of his predecessors.

Investigation Into Contractor Maintenance Errors

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The FAA is currently investigating the root cause of the maintenance error that triggered the nationwide halt. The incident occurred when a contractor attempted to replace old copper telecommunication lines with fiber optic cables. Duffy told CBS News' Margaret Brennan that this type of maintenance has been conducted thousands of times without issues. He claimed the error was isolated to two contractor-owned routers being updated in the middle of the day.

Duffy insisted there is no indication of a foreign cyberattack and that the procedure was performed appropriately. He acknowledged that the situation is unprecedented and stated that the department will need to re-evaluate how and when such remote maintenance work is conducted. The Secretary maintained that the decision to proceed mid-day was based on the historical success of similar operations in remote locations.

Union Calls For Safer Work Protocols

The Professional Aviation Safety Specialists union, which represents FAA technicians, criticized the lack of proper safety protocols during the maintenance. The union stated that contractors typically follow a protocol where FAA employees conduct risk assessments and coordinate system upgrades. However, they confirmed that Pass-represented technicians were not involved in the upgrades at the center of the ground stop.

Union leaders called for better staffing of certified professional technicians to ensure robust installation and optimization of new equipment. They argued that the current approach may be prioritizing speed and cost savings over safety and air traffic stability. Duffy responded by stating that risk assessments are conducted on all operations but did not directly confirm whether one was performed for this specific router update.