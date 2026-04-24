Travel Agent Cancellation Fees and Booking Woes: Lessons for Travellers

A compilation of traveller experiences reveals the potential pitfalls of booking through travel agents, the challenges of navigating flight cancellations and travel advisories, and the benefits of a dedicated travel agent. The stories highlight the importance of reading fine print, considering alternative travel options, and ensuring access to reliable support during travel disruptions.

A traveller recently encountered a frustrating situation with a travel agent , highlighting the importance of carefully reviewing booking terms. The reader booked an Emirates business class flight through the travel department of a well-known roadside assistance organisation and was surprised to learn about a 15 percent cancellation fee, in addition to any fees imposed by the airline itself.

Despite Emirates offering a full refund due to flight cancellations caused by the current global situation, the travel company insisted on retaining a $1312 cancellation fee from the refunded amount. This experience has led the traveller to commit to booking directly through airline apps in the future.

Further complicating travel plans, another traveller booked a Qantas flight to Rome operated by Emirates via Dubai, only to encounter conflicting information regarding travel advisories issued by the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) due to ongoing conflict. While Qantas maintained the flight would proceed as scheduled, the traveller received no response when questioning this assertion in light of the DFAT warning.

A proposed alternative flight via Perth came with a hefty price tag – an additional $6600, bringing the total cost of the economy tickets to over $11,000. This prompted a recollection of a past trip to Huancayo, Peru, a journey praised for its scenic rail journey, delicious food, and hospitable locals, despite the potential for altitude sickness.

The author also recommends considering domestic alternatives to international travel, suggesting a visit to MONA in Hobart instead of the Tate Modern in London, citing its unique experience and artistic offerings. Conversely, another traveller emphasizes the value of a dedicated, responsive travel agent. They recount a successful cruise experience facilitated by an agent who provided 24/7 support, particularly during a challenging situation involving the Iran crisis.

This agent consistently finds competitive fares, holds bookings, and offers minimal booking fees, providing a level of service that surpasses large agencies. Another traveller experienced a flight cancellation with SriLankan Airlines while in transit in Singapore, highlighting the difficulties of rebooking and the unexpected costs associated with international roaming charges from Telstra. The experience underscores the need for careful consideration of communication options and potential expenses when travelling internationally.

Ultimately, these accounts demonstrate the diverse experiences travellers face and the importance of informed decision-making when booking and navigating travel arrangements





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Travel Agent Cancellation Fees Flight Cancellations Travel Advisories Airline Refunds

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