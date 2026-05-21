Travel Guidance: Itinerary for a Short Visit to Manila and Recommendations for Poland/Albania

Looking for suggestions on what to do in Manila for a short visit and recommendations for a holiday to Poland/Albania.

My wife and I land in Manila in mid-June at 4pm and depart Manila for Sydney the next evening at 9.35pm. We are staying at the Sheraton Manila at Newport World Resorts.

Any suggestions on what to do in the city for those 24 hours? We like history, food and wine and are happy to walk around. Staying at Newport World Resorts is a great choice, you’re close to the airport which means you don’t have to deal with Manila’s gridlocked traffic.

After arrival, you probably won’t need to venture out to eat, there are many dining options in your hotel complex, Chinese, Korean, Japanese, a steakhouse and the Gordon Ramsay Bar & Grill. The next morning, head for Intramuros, and start early to beat the heat. This is the old Spanish colonial core, where the key stops include Fort Santiago, San Agustin’s, the oldest stone church in the Philippines, and a walk around the walls.

For lunch, Ilustrado in Intramuros offers classic Filipino-Spanish cuisine in a heritage house. You can walk from Intramuros to the National Museum of Fine Arts, home to 29 galleries and hallway exhibitions featuring 19th-century Filipino masters, leading modern painters, sculptors and printmakers. It’s also air-conditioned. Afterwards head to Roxas Boulevard, the palm-lined waterfront promenade running along Manila Bay, famous for its sunsets.

You should leave your hotel for the airport at 6.30pm. We’re travelling to the UK at the end of May to see family, then we plan on having 13 days in Poland/Albania by ourselves at the end. We intend to visit some Holocaust memorials. What would be your other recommendations for an intermediate budget?

Many travellers are just now discovering Poland’s baroque palaces, forest-trimm... My husband and I are looking for somewhere to base ourselves in a cottage for a one week stay on Ireland’s Ring of Kerry. Any suggestions where, and where else could we visit in that region





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Travel Itinerary Short Visit Suggestions Poland/Albania Recommendations Ring Of Kerry Location

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