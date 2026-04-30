Travel Industry Awaits Middle East Stability for Discounted Flights

Geopolitical tensions in the Middle East are impacting air travel, with travellers hesitant to transit through the Gulf region despite potential discounts. Airlines are preparing for a recovery, but uncertainty remains high, and prices are currently elevated due to reduced capacity and increased demand on alternative routes.

The global travel landscape is currently navigating a complex situation influenced by geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, specifically concerning the potential for escalation or resolution of conflict involving Iran.

Travellers are closely monitoring the situation, with their decisions heavily impacting flight routes and pricing. A significant number are hesitant to commit to travel plans involving transit through the Gulf region, despite the potential for substantial discounts that airlines are hoping to offer to stimulate demand. The uncertainty stems from concerns about potential disruptions, cancellations, and even safety risks associated with flying near a conflict zone.

Prior to the recent unrest, the Gulf carriers – Emirates, Qatar Airways, and Etihad – played a crucial role in connecting Asia and Europe, serving as a major transfer hub for passengers, particularly those travelling between Australia and Europe. However, the conflict has led to a dramatic reduction in flight frequency. Data from Airservices Australia reveals a 77% decrease in the average number of daily flights between Australia and the Middle East in March compared to the previous year.

This reduction in capacity has, paradoxically, limited the availability of significant discounts, keeping prices elevated. Currently, forward bookings for air travel are 24% higher than last year, driven largely by demand for travel from Europe to Asia. Travellers who have already booked flights with Gulf carriers are facing the prospect of paying significantly more for alternative routes if they choose to avoid the region.

For example, a return ticket from Melbourne to Amsterdam originally purchased for $2288 on Qatar Airways has seen alternative options via the US and Japan surge to nearly $5000. This has led to a situation where some travellers are effectively paying for two sets of tickets – the original booking and a backup plan – to mitigate the risk of disruption. The situation is further complicated by travel advisories issued by governments.

The Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade currently has a 'do not travel' warning in place for the Middle East, even for transit passengers. This advisory, coupled with the unpredictable nature of the conflict, is causing many travellers to delay their plans or opt for longer, more expensive routes.

While some are cautiously returning to routes through the Gulf, encouraged by reports from those who have experienced smooth transit experiences, concerns about insurance coverage for potential delays or disruptions remain. Industry experts anticipate a recovery in Gulf carrier operations in the coming months, contingent on a de-escalation of the conflict.

However, even if the situation stabilizes, the lingering fear of sudden escalation is likely to influence traveller behaviour for some time. The Council of Australian Tour Operators chair, Dennis Bunnik, notes that pricing remains steady with no significant discounting, and availability with Gulf carriers remains tight. Many are waiting for the travel advisory to be reduced before recommitting.

The willingness to accept risk varies, with some passengers willing to take advantage of lower business class fares despite the potential for disruption, while others are unwilling to accept even a small risk and are choosing alternative carriers. The overall impact on the travel industry remains uncertain, dependent on the evolving geopolitical landscape and traveller confidence





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