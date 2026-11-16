Travis Auld Resigns as AGPC Chief Ahead of 2027 Melbourne Grand Prix

Travis Auld resigns as head of AGPC but stays until December 2024. The decision follows his new global role and impacts the 2027 Formula 1 and MotoGP events in Victoria.

Travis Auld has formally resigned from his position as chief executive of the Australian Grands Prix Corporation ( AGPC), marking a significant leadership transition for the organization responsible for hosting the Melbourne motor racing events.

Although his departure is effective immediately, Auld will remain in the top job until mid-December to ensure a smooth handover before the 2027 Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix takes place in April. This announcement confirms rumors of his departure and provides a clear timeline for the corporation's next chapter.

Transition Timeline and Global Role

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Auld confirmed that his decision to step down from the AGPC role was driven by an opportunity to take on a new global position that he described as an exciting next step in his career. He acknowledged that leaving the organization he has led since replacing Andrew Westacott in 2023 was not an easy decision. In his statement released on Monday, he emphasized that his primary focus remains on supporting the corporation's staff and ensuring that AGPC is well positioned for the future. He is committed to seeing the organization through its current strategic initiatives before concluding his tenure in December.

Strategic Achievements and Racing Changes

During his tenure, Travis Auld has overseen substantial expansions to the Formula 1 event, most notably the addition of a coveted sprint race for the 2027 edition at Melbourne's Albert Park. Prior to joining AGPC, Auld left the Australian Football League (AFL) to take the helm of the motor racing body after Andrew Dillon was chosen to succeed Gillon McLachlan as AFL CEO. His leadership period, however, also saw significant shifts in the Victorian motorsport landscape. A monumental blow occurred when Phillip Island lost its hosting rights for MotoGP and Superbikes events to South Australia, disrupting the traditional racing calendar for the region.

Board Search for New Leadership

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Following the resignation, the AGPC board has initiated a comprehensive recruitment process to identify Auld's successor, engaging the global executive search firm Egon Zehnder to assist in the search. Corporation chairman Martin Pakula stated that finding a suitable replacement will be challenging, noting that Travis Auld will be a hard act to follow. The board is undertaking this process to ensure they identify the very best person to lead AGPC into the future, reflecting the high standards set during Auld's time in office. Pakula expressed that while the board is sorry to see him leave, they are pleased for him as he pursues this new global opportunity.

Impact on Future Racing Calendar

The leadership transition comes as the organization scrambles to fill the void left by the loss of Phillip Island's premier international racing events. To stabilize the circuit's future, a Supercars championship final-series round has been locked in at the famous Victorian circuit for five years starting from 2027. This move underscores the urgent need for strong leadership to manage these complex scheduling and financial adjustments. The upcoming recruitment process will be critical in determining how AGPC navigates the next phase of its strategic planning and maintains its status as a premier global motorsport hub.