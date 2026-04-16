Trbojevic Hamstring Injury Mars Manly's Dominant Win Over Cowboys

Tom Trbojevic's latest hamstring injury casts a shadow over Manly's commanding 38-6 victory against the North Queensland Cowboys. The Sea Eagles, under interim coach Kieran Foran, extend their winning streak to three, while the Cowboys suffer a significant downturn in form.

The Manly Sea Eagles secured a dominant 38-6 victory over the North Queensland Cowboys , a performance overshadowed by a significant injury concern for star fullback Tom Trbojevic . Trbojevic was forced from the field in the 13th minute of the match, clutching his left hamstring. This latest setback marks his eighth hamstring injury in the past eight seasons, with an equal distribution of four injuries to each leg, a statistic that has drawn considerable attention from rugby league commentators and medical professionals alike.

The team's interim coach, Kieran Foran, has continued his impressive start, achieving his third consecutive win since taking the helm. This streak places Foran in an elite category, as he is the first coach to achieve such a feat in their opening three mid-season matches since Brad Fittler’s success with the Roosters in 2007. The Sea Eagles' victory propels them to fourth position on the ladder, and they are set to host struggling Parramatta in Foran’s first home game as coach.

In contrast, the North Queensland Cowboys, who had enjoyed a four-match winning streak prior to this fixture, displayed a significantly diminished performance. They were plagued by numerous unforced errors and appeared a stark contrast to the formidable side that had impressed throughout the previous month. Manly's early dominance was evident as winger Lehi Hopoate opened the scoring following a well-executed play initiated by five-eighth Luke Brooks.

While the Cowboys managed a brief response through prop Coen Hess, Manly quickly reasserted their authority. Halfback Jamal Fogarty’s precise kick found Ben Trbojevic, who successfully chased and scored. The Cowboys' woes were further compounded when fullback Scott Drinkwater fumbled a crucial kick. Hopoate capitalized on the error, ultimately passing to hooker Brandon Wakeham for a try that extended Manly’s lead to 22-6 just before halftime.

The Sea Eagles also received positive news on the injury front before the break, with lock Jake Trbojevic passing a category-two Head Injury Assessment (HIA). Following Tom Trbojevic’s departure, Manly shifted Tolutau Koula to fullback and brought Clayton Faulalo into the centres. Koula, who demonstrated commendable adaptability in his new role, delivered a vital try-saving tackle in the second half on winger Brandon Burns, who seemed uncharacteristically slow to react to a scoring opportunity.

Luke Brooks was a standout performer throughout the match, capping his excellent display with a late try. He followed Halfback Jamal Fogarty, who easily navigated a lackluster Cowboys defense to score.





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