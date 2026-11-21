Tom Trbojevic declines a two-year Manly deal worth $1.65 million, sparking NRL free agency speculation. Other clubs like Broncos and Chiefs also see major roster movements.

Tom Trbojevic has decisively rejected a contract extension offer from the Manly Warringah Sea Eagles, sending significant shockwaves through the NRL community. The 30-year-old veteran and club co-captain declined a two-year agreement with the only team he has represented throughout his professional career. This move halts immediate speculation about his future with the Sydney-based club and signals a potential shift in the league's competitive landscape.

Trbojevic Declines Two-Year Deal Terms

Trbojevic turned down the proposed contract, which was reportedly valued at approximately $1.65 million over the two-season period. The deal lacked a ratchet clause, a feature often used in sports contracts to allow players to earn more if they meet certain performance benchmarks. This rejection marks a significant decision for the NSW and Australia star, who has been a cornerstone of the Manly lineup for many years.

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The financial structure of the rejected offer indicates a pay cut for the forward. Trbojevic currently earns around $900,000 per year, a figure that has already been reduced from his previous contract, which was worth more than $1 million per season. By declining the extension, the veteran player has opted not to accept terms that would lower his annual income while tying him to the club for two additional years.

NRL Roster Shifts and Other Clubs

Manly initiated negotiations with Trbojevic's agent, Paul Sutton, following recent roster moves within the league. The timing of the meeting came after teammate Caleb Navale signed with the PNG Hunters and Jamal Fogarty was linked to a move to the Wests Tigers. These preceding events likely influenced the urgency and strategy of the Sea Eagles' front office as they attempted to retain their star player.

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While Trbojevic's status remains unresolved, other teams are experiencing significant roster changes. The Brisbane Broncos are facing competition for talent from the PNG Chiefs, adding complexity to the free agency market. Additionally, comments made by Broncos head coach Michael Maguire have drawn the attention of NRL CEO Peter V'landys, suggesting that off-field dynamics are influencing the broader transfer period.

The broader NRL free agency scene continues to evolve with multiple clubs making strategic adjustments. The St George Illawarra Dragons and the North Queensland Cowboys have both confirmed two major signings, strengthening their squads for the upcoming season. These confirmed deals place additional pressure on other teams, including the Wests Tigers, who are expected to make further announcements soon to remain competitive in the player market.