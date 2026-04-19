Trbojevic's State of Origin Dreams Dashed by Hamstring Blow

Manly captain Tom Trbojevic faces a lengthy six to eight-week layoff due to a hamstring injury, jeopardizing his chances of representing New South Wales in the upcoming State of Origin series. The recurring injury could see him miss a third consecutive series, while his club navigates a challenging period under interim coach Kieran Foran.

Tom Trbojevic , the highly-rated captain of the Manly Sea Eagles , has suffered a significant setback that is likely to end his State of Origin aspirations for the upcoming series. Scans have confirmed that the star fullback will be sidelined for an extended period of six to eight weeks due to a hamstring injury. This latest ailment adds to Trbojevic's well-documented history of hamstring problems, casting a shadow over his representative career.

If Trbojevic requires the full eight weeks to recover, he will not only miss the entirety of the State of Origin series but also significant portions of the National Rugby League season for his club. A six-week layoff would mean he could potentially return for Manly’s first match after the Origin series opener, but the second and third Origin encounters would still be out of reach. This is a particularly bitter pill to swallow for Trbojevic, who would have undoubtedly been a strong contender for a spot in the New South Wales backline had he maintained his form through a strong start to the season with the Sea Eagles. The prospect of missing a third consecutive State of Origin series due to injury is a harsh reality for the talented player. The injury occurred in the first half of Manly’s commanding victory over the North Queensland Cowboys on Thursday night. Trbojevic was visibly distressed as he left the field in Townsville, his left hamstring being the site of this latest concern. This is believed to be his eighth hamstring injury within the past eight seasons, a statistic that underscores his unfortunate run with physical ailments. The former Dally M medallist, once a dominant force in the league, now faces the disheartening likelihood of another season where he fails to reach the 20-game mark. This persistent injury curse has unfortunately hampered his ability to consistently perform at his peak. In Trbojevic's absence, the responsibility for the fullback position will fall to Tolu Koula, who is considered a capable replacement ready to step up during this critical period. The Manly club is currently undergoing a period of transition and resurgence under the interim coaching of Kieran Foran, following the mid-season axing of Anthony Seibold. The team has shown positive signs under Foran’s leadership, securing three consecutive victories, but Trbojevic's absence will undoubtedly test their resilience. The forward pack and other key players will need to elevate their game to compensate for the loss of their inspirational captain. Clayton Faulalo is also expected to slot into the centres, a role he successfully filled during the win against the Cowboys. The Sea Eagles are set to face the Parramatta Eels next Sunday in their first home game since Seibold’s departure, a fixture that will provide a stern examination of their current momentum and depth. The recurring nature of Trbojevic’s hamstring issues raises concerns about his long-term durability and the management of his workload. While the club and medical staff will undoubtedly be focused on his rehabilitation, the psychological toll of such consistent setbacks cannot be underestimated. Rugby league is a physically demanding sport, and a player’s ability to stay on the field is as crucial as their talent. Trbojevic’s absence from the State of Origin arena will be keenly felt by New South Wales supporters, who have come to rely on his electrifying performances. The coming weeks will be a true test of Manly’s squad depth and their ability to maintain their winning streak without their talismanic leader. The club’s performance under Kieran Foran will be closely scrutinized, with this period offering a significant opportunity for other players to prove their worth and contribute to the team’s success. The challenges ahead are significant, but the Sea Eagles have demonstrated a newfound fighting spirit, which will be essential as they navigate this difficult phase of the season and strive to remain competitive in the absence of their star fullback





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