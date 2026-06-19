Treasurer Chalmers Bets on Crossbench Support to Pass Tax Package

Treasurer Jim Chalmers is banking on crossbench support to pass his flagship tax package, but the Greens are unconvinced by the government's latest carve-outs. The Treasurer has conceded there are chips in his political paint over his capital gains tax carve-outs, while the Greens are left to mull his big bet's chances.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers is banking on crossbench support to pass his flagship tax package , but the Greens on Friday said they were unconvinced by the government's latest carve-outs.

The Treasurer has conceded there are chips in his political paint over his capital gains tax carve-outs, while the Greens are left to mull his big bet's chances. After unveiling contentious reforms to CGT in his May budget, Mr Chalmers on Thursday stood beside the Prime Minister and announced the post-consultation wind-backs he would make to the legislation.

He told ABC Radio his government had lost political paint, but it's worth it on Friday, before assuring a press conference his consultation had been meaningful. Mr Chalmers confirmed he was engaging with the crossbench in the Senate to get his bumper Budget bill voted through before winter break-up. Treasurer Jim Chalmers during a press conference in Brisbane following the Reserve Bank's interest rates decision. Picture: Newswire/Tertius Pickard.

I've learned not to pre-empt outcomes in the Senate until the final votes are counted. But obviously we're engaging with the crossbench in the Senate in recognition that nobody has the numbers on their own in the Senate. We need the support of other parties in order to pass this really important legislation, Mr Chalmers said. The government will drop CGT amendments announced yesterday into the legislation as it is before the Senate in the next fortnight.

We will seek to make some amendments to that legislation to reflect some of these landing points that we've reached, including when it comes to the small business turnover threshold, he said. We are pleased that Labor will amend the sweeping ministerial powers after we raised them in discussions, Senator McKim said. But the absurdly generous grandfathering provisions make this legislation a major missed opportunity.

There is $33 billion a year just in negative gearing handouts for people with two or more properties - this is money that could directly fund cost of living relief for renters and mortgage holders. We are yet to see Labor's amendments, but we are continuing discussions and look forward to seeing them soon, he said. Despite the changes, Labor's lack of ambition means the housing crisis will remain more harmful and long lasting than it needs to be.

Opposition Leader Angus Taylor, at a press conference on Friday, was unrelenting in his criticism of the budget. On Labor's taxes, their backflip: we don't need a backflip, we don't need a carve-out; we need an axe. This is a failed policy. This is a failed Budget, he said following a conference with Brisbane businesspeople.

This Treasurer and Prime Minister simply don't get it. They thought they could carve a few things out. They're going to tell us which businesses in this country are innovative. They're going to decide that.

The small business people in that room a moment ago have a different view on that. They all innovate. Every single one of them. The idea that this Government is going to decide who gets a carve out, and who doesn't, is not going to work.

Asked if his commitment to scrapping Labor's budget included winding back an increased small business threshold, Mr Taylor said it meant the Coalition would simply start again. The Greens need to understand what drives prosperity in this country. They don't seem to understand that, otherwise they would be opposing these changes. They want more Government.

They want less small business. They want less enterprise. They want less prosperity, he said. That's always been the view of the Greens.

But we implore the Greens, and all others in the Parliament, to oppose Labor's toxic taxes. I mean, that's our position. The Greens have an opportunity to work with us and we'll keep looking for ways to work with any parliamentarian to oppose these toxic taxes. Mr Chalmers and Mr Albanese on Thursday softened the impact of their capital gains tax overhaul for businesses following significant outcry over the budget plans.

We will increase the new threshold by five times, bringing it into line with the threshold for small businesses in a number of other features of the system, Mr Albanese said. We're also proposing to introduce a new innovative business tax concession for start-ups and will release the consultation paper on the start-up sector. The turnover threshold for small businesses to access the 50 per cent capital gains tax discount was lifted from $2 million to $10 million.

The carve-outs will also provide a 50 per cent capital gains discount to early-stage investors and founders, as well as employee share scheme participants. It comes after the Albanese government clashed with the start-up sector, which warned the previously announced reforms would damage innovation





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