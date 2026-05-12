Treasurer Chalmers defends government's property tax changes, defends housing supply

Treasurer Jim Chalmers defends the government's backflip on negative gearing and capital gains tax, saying it was a difficult decision driven by a growing awareness of the factors keeping first home buyers out of the market. He also defends the government's claim that 75,000 more first home buyers would enter the market under the new tax changes, despite figures showing 30,000 homes would be built.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers says it would have been politically expedient to leave property tax arrangements as they were, as he was grilled over the government's backflip on negative gearing and the capital gains tax .

We understand these changes are contentious. We have come to a different view than we had 12 months ago, Chalmers told Today. The treasurer, like Albanese, sought to frame the decision as a difficult one driven by a growing awareness of the factors keeping first home buyers out of the market. He said housing supply was still the main issue but that the government realised other actions had to be taken to open up the market.

The government has been hit over an apparent discrepancy between its claim that 75,000 more first home buyers would enter the market under the new tax changes, and its figures showing 30,000 homes would be built. But Chalmers said these pointed to two different figures - new home construction, and first home buyers. Chalmers also conceded that along with critics of the policy's changes, there would be those who demanded the government go further.

It would be worse for homebuyers and particularly for younger people if we left these arrangements unattended. It would be easier, politically, frankly. Obviously there will be politics played around this





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Property Tax Arrangements Negative Gearing Capital Gains Tax Housing Supply First Home Buyers Backflip Politically Expedient Critics Demanded The Government Go Further Housing Market First Home Buyers New Home Construction Housing Supply First Home Buyers Housing Market First Home Buyers Housing Market First Home Buyers Housing Market First Home Buyers

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