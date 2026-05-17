Treasurer Jim Chalmers and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese Defend Impact of Tax Changes on Young Investors

The source text discusses the impact of the government's proposed tax changes on young investors, with criticism of targeting Capital Gains Tax (CGT). The government aims to reduce the CGT discount and scrap negative gearing, affecting strategies such as the share market and rentvesting. Rentvesting is a strategy where people rent a home that suits their lifestyle while purchasing a property in a more affordable area. The Coalition has promised to reverse Labor's property tax changes if elected, boosting supply by allowing young people to rentvest in new builds.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers argued it is better for young people to invest based on economic rather than tax outcomes. Critics argue targeting Capital Gains Tax (CGT), which applies to all investments, limits one of the only wealth-growth avenues available for young people, but Mr Chalmers said shares had been 'under compensated' for two decades.

The government's proposed tax changes include reducing the CGT discount and scrapping negative gearing for all but new homes. Young people saving for a deposit use the share market or rentvesting strategies, both of which will be affected. Rentvesting is a strategy where people rent a home that suits their lifestyle while purchasing a property in a more affordable area. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said by rentvesting in new builds, young people would play their part in boosting supply.

He said not only will they be building an asset and wealth for themselves, but they will be building an asset and wealth for the nation at the same time, boosting supply. The Coalition has promised to reverse Labor's property tax changes if elected





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Tax Capital Gains Tax Rentvesting Share Market Politics Boosting Supply

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