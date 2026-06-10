Treasurer Jim Chalmers Demonstrates Courage in Proposing Sensible Economic Reform

Treasurer Jim Chalmers has put forward sensible economic reforms, following in the footsteps of Paul Keating and Peter Costello. The proposed reforms aim to address the distortive impact of concessionary tax rates, negative gearing, and the artificiality of income splitting. While vested interests may resist the reforms, it is a necessary step towards a fair and equitable tax system.

Well, what a surprise! For years media commentators, tax experts, business and welfare organisations have been clamouring for successive governments - or more specifically their treasurers - to embrace bold tax reform .

Yet without exception, every genuine proposal has been met with howls of impending economic disaster if implemented. Is it any wonder that governments have shied away from much-needed reform? There have been two - now hopefully three - treasurers with sufficient courage and determination to undertake serious economic reform that has focused on the public interest, and resisted the vigorous attacks of private vested interest groups.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers, with the support of Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, has put forward sensible reforms. No one can deny that the economic reforms led by Paul Keating in the 1980s were probably the most significant in setting Australia on the path to a market-led economy that has served us so well in the ensuing decades. Keating floated the Australian dollar despite forecasts of impending doom.

The Hawke-Keating-Kelty labour Accord provided us with much-needed industrial peace - albeit that it did not satisfy those seeking less regulatory intervention in our labour markets. National Competition Policy, introduced by Keating in 1995, freed up markets from the anticompetitive and productivity-constraining regulations and structures that had enshrouded them over decades.

Peter Costello then took up the challenge of serious tax reform, ably assisted by a collaboration between the Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Australian Council of Social Service, to implement the goods and services tax. In October 1996, more than 100 representative groups gathered at the National Press Club in Canberra for a national tax reform summit hosted by these two organisations, and unanimously resolved that tax needed significant reform to be able to satisfy fundamental principles of a fair system.

The two organisations identified a joint interest in constructively addressing the problems of the current tax structure, and in canvassing options for comprehensive tax reform to improve economic and employment performance, the equity, neutrality and efficiency of the tax system, and to ensure an adequate revenue base. Above all, it was recognised that the income tax system was complex, distortive, inequitable, easily capable of being avoided and thus patently unfair.

Underpinning this conclusion was a shared political principle: both ACOSS and ACCI explicitly recognised that decision makers must be convinced that taking up the challenge of reform is a genuine long-term community demand, and that any strategy for change must be developed in a framework of national rather than purely sectoral interest. So the GST was proposed and ultimately implemented by the Howard-Costello government.

It was a courageous move that took us a long way down the road of serious tax reform. But many of us will recall the cataclysmic forecasts from so-called esteemed economists of the inflationary impacts of this new tax and its inevitable destructive impact on small business. Now here we go again.

After 30 years of inertia on tax reform, Treasurer Jim Chalmers, with the support of Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, is demonstrating the courage shown by Keating and Costello in proposing sensible economic reform. And as sure as night follows day, within a few months, as the predictions of doomsday currently dominating sections of our media will have proved to be illusory, vested interests will find a new battleground.

It is a sad observation of human behaviour that people or organisations with something significant to gain or lose - money, power, status, influence - will, with few exceptions, resist anything that threatens those interests, regardless of the reform's broader merits. And hyperbole is a useful weapon of resistance. The capital gains tax concession of 50 per cent has never had a compelling supporting case.

The previous and now proposed method of only taxing real gains after taking account of inflation, overcomes the distortive impact of concessionary tax rates being imposed on all capital gains. Negative gearing has long been a distortive mechanism, again to leverage capital investment with concessionary tax treatment. What possible rational reason justifies leveraging capital investment with generous concessionary tax treatment? Surely, capital investment should stand on its return on investment outcomes.

And the modest reform of the rules relating to discretionary trusts simply goes some way to neuter the artificiality of income splitting and the more recent notorious use of the bucket company. These distortions simply result in people earning income through wages bearing a greater burden of funding government services - schools, hospitals, police - than those earning income from trusts or capital gains. The howls of protest being hurled at Chalmers are not surprising.

It is a classic case of vested interests trying to protect their own interests at the expense of the broader community. The proposed reforms are not radical, but they are necessary to ensure that the tax system is fair and equitable. They are a step in the right direction, and one that will ultimately benefit the economy and society as a whole.

It is time for governments to take a stand and implement meaningful tax reform, rather than simply paying lip service to the idea. The proposed reforms are a good start, and one that should be supported by all who care about the future of our country. It is a matter of when, not if, the tax system will be reformed.

The question is, will it be done in a way that benefits the broader community, or will it be done in a way that protects the interests of the wealthy and powerful? The answer to this question will determine the future of our country, and it is up to us to ensure that the tax system is reformed in a way that benefits all Australians, not just a select few.

The proposed reforms are a step in the right direction, and one that will ultimately benefit the economy and society as a whole. It is time for governments to take a stand and implement meaningful tax reform, rather than simply paying lip service to the idea. The proposed reforms are a good start, and one that should be supported by all who care about the future of our country.

It is a matter of when, not if, the tax system will be reformed. The question is, will it be done in a way that benefits the broader community, or will it be done in a way that protects the interests of the wealthy and powerful?

The answer to this question will determine the future of our country, and it is up to us to ensure that the tax system is reformed in a way that benefits all Australians, not just a select few. The proposed reforms are a step in the right direction, and one that will ultimately benefit the economy and society as a whole.

It is time for governments to take a stand and implement meaningful tax reform, rather than simply paying lip service to the idea. The proposed reforms are a good start, and one that should be supported by all who care about the future of our country. It is a matter of when, not if, the tax system will be reformed.

The question is, will it be done in a way that benefits the broader community, or will it be done in a way that protects the interests of the wealthy and powerful? The answer to this question will determine the future of our country, and it is up to us to ensure that the tax system is reformed in a way that benefits all Australians, not just a select few





brisbanetimes / 🏆 13. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Treasurer Jim Chalmers Tax Reform Economic Reforms Paul Keating Peter Costello GST Capital Gains Tax Negative Gearing Discretionary Trusts Income Splitting Fair And Equitable Tax System

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Start-ups may keep 50% capital gains discount under reviewTreasurer Jim Chalmers is reviewing a proposal to allow innovative start-ups to retain the 50% capital gains tax discount amid concerns that Labor's budget changes could hurt high-growth firms and productivity. The government is considering criteria to define start-ups, potentially using existing programs and employee share schemes, after backlash from business groups and young entrepreneurs.

Read more »

Proposed Retention of Capital Gains Tax Discount for Innovative Start-upsThe Australian government is considering a proposal to maintain the 50 per cent capital gains tax discount for innovative start-up businesses, amid concerns that budget changes could impact high-growth firms. Treasurer Jim Chalmers is reviewing the plan to address backlash from business groups and young investors, while also balancing efforts to improve housing affordability.

Read more »

Chalmers eyes old CGT for start-ups, as Labor MPs say budget politics being won at auctionsLabor MPs in key inner-city marginal seats say younger voters in the street and at less-competitive auctions are giving the government credit for its tax overhaul.

Read more »

Chalmers’ ‘Henry VIII-style’ tax powers to lift business costs, 'discourage investment'Treasurer Jim Chalmers’ sweeping powers to alter his contentious tax changes after they have been legislated will increase business costs and discourage investment, leading fund manager Geoff Wilson has warned.

Read more »