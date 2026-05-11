Treasurer Jim Chalmers warns landlords may hike rents by up to 30 per cent if proposed changes to negative gearing come into effect

A real estate boss has warned landlords may hike rents by up to 30 per cent if proposed changes to negative gearing come into effect. Treasurer Jim Chalmers is likely to announce sweeping reforms to negative gearing and capital gains tax in tonight's federal budget as the Albanese government looks to tackle issues of housing affordability.

A real estate boss has warned landlords may hike rents by up to 30 per cent if proposed changes to negative gearing come into effect.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers is likely to announce sweeping reforms to negative gearing and capital gains tax in tonight's federal budget as the Albanese government looks to tackle issues of housing affordability. It is not known how much the government will change negative gearing, a generous tax break that allows an investor to deduct expenses related to properties from their taxable income, meaning they pay less at tax time.

Although the changes could result in lower prices, Nathan Birch from property investment firm Blink Property said renters would feel the pinch from any changes, and warned it could be immediate.

'For Aussie battlers doing it tough, that means a $400 rental will become $550 almost immediately post the budget announcement if changes to negative gearing come into effect,' Birch said. 'This will be catastrophic for so many Australians, and the government really needs to consider the wave of homelessness that could follow, particularly for our most vulnerable. ' Treasurer Jim Chalmers claims the government now has no choice but to take bold action on housing





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Housing Affordability Negative Gearing Capital Gains Tax Rent Hikes Renters Investors Intergenerational Concerns Pressures Housing Market Economy Budget Federal Government Albanese Government Treasurer Jim Chalmers Property Investment Firm Blink Property Nathan Birch

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