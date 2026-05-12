Treasurer Rides Tough Route, Proposes Ambitious Budget

The Treasurer, Jim Chalmers, presented his fifth budget, which included tax reforms he called the most ambitious in 26 years. Some of the reforms included new tax offsets for workers, instant tax deductions for small businesses, and limited negative gearing for residential properties. There were significant changes to capital gains tax rules, aiming to align the tax rate with the average worker's marginal tax rate. There were also provisions to support first home buyers and investments that support government housing programs. However, there were concerns about the timing of the provisions and their potential impact on vulnerable Australians.

The Treasurer, Jim Chalmers, handed down his fifth budget on Tuesday night outlining major tax reforms he said were the most ambitious in 26 years.

He stated that no other budget since 2000 had sought this level of 'repair' and economic reform. The reforms aimed to provide a stronger bottom line every year, especially in uncertain times. The budget included significant changes to capital gains tax rules, tax offsets, instant tax deductions for small business and workers, and reforms to negative gearing for residential property. He emphasized the choice of the 'hard road of reform' over the path of least resistance.

A new $250 annual tax offset for income earned from the 2027-28 income year became a permanent feature and will benefit around 13 million Australian workers. Australians won't see the impact until 2028. Despite the positive aspects, there were criticisms regarding the timing of the provisions and their impact on the most vulnerable.

Despite the government's reassurance that changes would impact gains arising after 1 July 2027, social services groups claimed the reform would not help those most in need, including those unable to work or generate income





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Treasurer Jim Chalmers Budget Tax Reforms Capital Gains Tax Negative Gearing Investments That Support Government Housing First Home Buyers Support War Impact On Australian Economy

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