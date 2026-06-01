Trial of Mark Sheridan Waden for Alleged Murder of Priscilla Brooten Begins in Brisbane Supreme Court

Mark Sheridan Waden is on trial in Brisbane for the 2018 disappearance and alleged murder of Priscilla Brooten. The prosecution presents evidence of his actions before and after her disappearance, including messaging a new girlfriend, disposing of her belongings, and excavating his property. The defence argues the case is speculative.

The Supreme Court in Brisbane has heard the case against Mark Sheridan Waden , who is on trial for the alleged murder of Priscilla Brooten , a former US beauty queen who disappeared in July 2018.

The Crown Prosecutor, Andrew Walklate, presented to the jury that Brooten was murdered on the evening of July 5, 2018, and her body has never been recovered. On the morning of her disappearance, Waden messaged his new girlfriend, Desiree Hatzipapas, about sharing a long kiss. That same morning, Brooten accessed Waden's Facebook account, reading his past conversations with other women and saving copies of messages.

Around 6pm, Waden cancelled his Zumba class and made a 29-minute call to Brooten, which the prosecution says was their last recorded contact. Later that evening, when Hatzipapas asked if everything was okay, Waden replied he had a class and could not respond. The day after the alleged murder, Waden is accused of arranging for a trench to be dug on his property at Bracken Ridge and work on a retaining wall.

The prosecution's case relies heavily on cell tower pings from both Waden's and Brooten's phones, as well as the locations where Brooten's Volkswagen Golf-gifted to her by Steve Thompson, a man she had a complicated relationship with-was detected. The Crown alleges Waden sent messages from Brooten's phone to Thompson about the car's location. At the time she vanished, Brooten's clothing, makeup, and phone were at Waden's house.

Within weeks, Waden invited Hatzipapas to his home and gave her Brooten's clothing and makeup. He is also accused of performing a factory reset on Brooten's phone and offering it to Hatzipapas as a spare business phone. At his Zumba classes, Waden told others that immigration officials had come looking for Brooten, claiming she was an illegal immigrant in hiding and that no one would ever find her.

In December 2019, he told police he and Brooten split in June 2018 and began dating Hatzipapas a month later, stating they argued and that he threatened to contact immigration. Brooten was a US citizen; the US consulate in Sydney reported a call from Thompson in December 2018, but the prosecution alleges it was Waden who made the call.

Evidence will include testimony from hospital staff that Waden claimed he attempted suicide due to a police investigation involving his former girlfriend. He also told police Brooten moved out during a Zumba class, taking all her belongings. Police visited Waden's home in May 2019 but did not speak to him. The next day, he hired a self-drive excavator, messaging Hatzipapas about a flooded entertaining area and needing a drainage pipe.

On May 5, the excavator was delivered, and by 10am Waden bought tarpaulins and rope from Bunnings. He told a neighbor police were questioning his friends, described Brooten as an illegal immigrant who sponged off men, and said he loved her. The Crown referred to messages where Waden said he was going to the dump with excess soil and traveling to his parents' place.

He dropped off 400 kilograms of soil at the Nudgee dump from his trailer covered in a blue tarp that afternoon, and by 6pm was at his parents' with a wheelie bin on his trailer. The following day, he washed the bin at a Deagon car wash at 7pm, captured on CCTV. The prosecution stated it is not known exactly when or where Waden disposed of Brooten's body, but it may have been at the Nudgee dump.

Waden's defence barrister, James Godbolt, argued the prosecution's case is based on conjecture and speculation, particularly regarding the excavation of Waden's yard





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Mark Sheridan Waden Priscilla Brooten Brisbane Supreme Court Murder Trial Disappearance Cell Tower Evidence Zumba Class Steve Thompson US Citizen Illegal Immigrant Claims Excavation Nudgee Dump Desiree Hatzipapas

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