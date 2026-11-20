A spate of IT blackouts, software flaws and cyberattacks has disrupted banks, hospitals, airports and food supply chains, prompting warnings of a new normal as critical vulnerabilities surge past 11,000 this year.

A wave of IT blackouts, software failures and cyberattacks has disrupted Europe, the United States and beyond in recent weeks, with officials warning that the frequency of incidents may be a new normal rather than a coincidence.

Fridges across Europe have roasted their contents. Microsoft emails went offline for hours. US airports ground to a halt. Government websites were forced offline for hours last month by critical vulnerabilities in widely used software, and billions of dollars have been stolen in cyberattacks.

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The frequency of incidents led IT professionals to call last month Black October. But if anything, the rate has only increased since then. America's national cyber centre warned companies to fix a critical vulnerability in Java, a coding language used across the web. Cyber incidents such as stolen data, ransoms and leaked messages can often feel abstract.

Real World Impact Of Outages

Yet in many of the recent cases they have had visible real-world consequences. A Google Cloud problem in October knocked banks offline for hours. Last week's Microsoft outage meant NHS trusts resorted to pen and paper. Fridge attacks in France, Belgium and elsewhere meant millions of euros of food had to be thrown away.

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Nicole Perlroth, a cyber expert, said she had received hundreds of messages asking me if the world is, indeed, ending. The cascade has triggered theories that the West is under a coordinated and far-reaching cyberattack intended to bring down an increasingly internet-dependent society. Conspicuously, it came in the same month that the British Government urged households to stockpile water, food and batteries.

Josh Hawley, a US Republican senator, said on Tuesday: If this is all a coincidence, it's like the greatest coincidence in the history of the world. Officials have dismissed concerns. Marco Rubio, the US secretary of state, said: We are not under systemic attack. These events, one has nothing to do with the other, they are not interrelated.

Jay Clayton, the US director of national intelligence, said: We do not see the indicia of a coordinated cyberattack. And we do not see the indicia of state-sponsored activity here. There is no evidence that the attacks, outages and vulnerabilities are the result of a single campaign. Some have been attributed to foreign states, such as the fridge attacks, which have been blamed on Iran.

Ageing IT Infrastructure And AI Hacking

Others have more prosaic explanations such as a software update gone wrong. But neither is the frequency of these problems necessarily a coincidence. A combination of AI-assisted hacking, ageing IT infrastructure and a rush to bolster computer systems has created ample opportunities for things to go wrong. Microsoft, which blamed a faulty patch installed earlier this year for last Friday's outage, has seen the number of weekly bug fixes it is undertaking quadruple this year.

We're seeing a triangle of fire when it comes to cyber incidents, says Ilkka Turunen of security company Sonatype, warning that the state of play might be the new normal. Cyber experts have been warning for months that AI could lead to a wave of hacking attempts. In April, Claude maker Anthropic unveiled Mythos, which it warned would reshape cybersecurity because of its ability to discover bugs.

At the time, security chiefs warned that within months criminals would get their hands on similar technology. The predictions proved correct. This week, security researchers at Google said Russian-speaking hackers had pulled off the world's first fully automated cyberattack. Inexperienced cybercriminals can execute attacks at the level of nation state actors nine months ago, says Turunen.

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None of the major IT problems of the last few weeks has been solely attributed to malicious AI. What has been more disruptive is a wave of bugs discovered by cyber defenders. In October, researchers at the US security company Calif said they had used AI tools to discover a critical bug in PHP, a widely used web language used to access databases.

Cyber Defenders Discover New Flaws

The rush to fix the flaw, and concerns that it could be abused, sent dozens of government websites offline in addition to hundreds of other sites. The same company this week revealed the Java flaw, which attackers could use to crash IT systems. Both flaws were found as part of coordinated work between Calif and OpenAI, the maker of ChatGPT.

Cyber defenders have been given privileged access to powerful AI hacking tools to give them a head start on cyber criminals. But this has led to a flood of newly discovered flaws and pressure to fix them, even if they might have never been exploited. More than 11,000 critical software vulnerabilities have been discovered so far this year, according to the US National Vulnerability Database.

This is up from 3365 last year and represents more than a quarter of the bugs ever discovered. That has, in turn, led to a breakneck effort to fix them before they are discovered by criminals.

However, updates do not always work: an error in new code or failure to integrate with a separate piece of software can crash a whole system. Microsoft, which blamed a faulty patch installed earlier this year for last Friday's outage, has seen the number of weekly bug fixes it is undertaking quadruple this year. We're going through this patch apocalypse right now.

Pressure To Patch Critical Systems

And sometimes when you're updating systems, we all know things can go wrong, Dmitri Alperovitch, the co-founder of security company Crowdstrike, told NPR on Tuesday. At some point the dam is going to break, Marcus Hutchins, the security researcher who defeated the 2017 WannaCry virus, warned at the weekend. He said staff tasked with maintaining software were facing an endless torrent of bug reports and were just going to burn out and give up.

Warnings of an AI hacking wave have finally provided an impetus for ageing and obsolete IT systems to be updated, but this is often a painful and disruptive process. Ollie Whitehouse, the head of the National Cyber Security Centre, warned in May that such legacy systems might need to be completely replaced. Upgrades to ageing systems were behind this weekend's US airport disruption, one of many examples of how routine maintenance can cause worldwide chaos.