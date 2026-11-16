Tech layoffs at Canva and Atlassian may spark biggest union membership surge in decades

Tech companies including Canva and Atlassian are shedding jobs, with some blaming AI, in a trend that could revive union membership as Australia faces difficult trade-offs on productivity, climate and migration.

Tech companies including Canva and Atlassian are cutting jobs, with some firms attributing the sackings to artificial intelligence, in a trend that could produce the single biggest contributor to union membership in decades.

Tech job cuts and union growth

Canva did not attribute its job losses to AI, but other companies announcing mass sackings, such as Atlassian, have. More than 1200 employees have been affected. Tech, with all its talk of individual genius and creative destruction, does not seem like an obvious growth area for unions, yet that is exactly what might be seen. Tech may be the canary in the coalmine, with redundancies in other industries to follow.

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If that occurs, its significance will go well beyond the usual political questions of industrial relations regulation. Unions have played a major role in shaping Australia's sense of itself, for example the fact the country is governed by a party literally named Labor. The influence extends further still. During the pandemic, the Coalition government's actions indisputably saved thousands of jobs.

One reason productivity did not recover very well afterwards was that those jobs had been saved. In America, jobs had been lost and businesses had died, meaning workers went to more productive parts of the economy. Here, relatively unproductive businesses survived. Unemployment also stayed low under the Albanese government, which contributed to poor productivity because more young, inexperienced workers are working.

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This is only part of the productivity story, but it points to the far more potent questions hiding just behind an often sterile topic: what is the fundamental character of this country? During the pandemic and after, both Coalition and Labor answered that Australia is a nation in which we look after each other and prioritise jobs and social stability over market forces, and to some extent over productivity. That trade-off is pertinent right now.

Productivity debates and living costs

Cries for increased productivity dominate public debate, while unemployment is rising and so are living costs. Many solutions put forward for the productivity malaise, like making it easier for businesses to sack workers or keep their wages low, cut directly against those concerns. At a time when we cannot have it all, what do we prioritise and how? What are the qualities of this country that we prize most?

These are questions for us all, though ones we rely on governments to answer for us. Public debate is awash with such choices, in which two incompatible goals seem to sit side by side. Climate Change Minister Chris Bowen is in Turkey this week urging other countries to do more to tackle climate change; last week he was joined by Anthony Albanese.

Meanwhile, Australia remains one of the world's largest exporters of fossil fuels, a fact Labor largely skates past. Albanese has defended Australia as a climate leader after being pushed on the world stage to do more. There are other, more specific conflicts in government actions. In his role leading climate change negotiations, Bowen is arguing for electrification.

Back in Australia, where Labor needs to cut spending, there is speculation about cutting climate-related benefits. There is some justification for this: across a range of areas, this government has spurned means-testing rather than targeting benefits to those who most need them. But is climate the area in which to start cracking down? Many middle-class people accessing such benefits are being hit hard by rising mortgage payments.

Government policy contradictions

Is this the time to target them? It is on the economy that such difficulties are clearest. Earlier this year, Labor moved towards cutting migration, just when the economy seems finally to be slowing, making the need for migration to drive economic growth stronger than ever. With a budget update looming, demands to cut spending are everywhere, but such cuts may arrive just when interest rate rises are already slowing the economy.

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Voters would like some of the cost-of-living relief they received last term, but every dollar the government releases into the economy risks more inflation. The contradictions are apparent in policies the government is already pursuing. Its actions on housing taxes were overdue, but they have come at a time when house prices are falling anyway and the economics of construction are already under pressure, meaning housing supply may not grow as quickly as hoped.

Data centres, a source of economic growth, are adding further to those pressures because they take builders away from building homes, and they are keeping inflation high as well. What about new ideas? The government wants universal childcare, but how will that interact with house prices, as more parents head back to work earlier?

Considering the increasing role of unions, it is interesting to consider what place their recent proposals, like shorter working weeks, might assume over time, and how businesses demanding policies that drive growth might react. These are genuinely difficult issues to resolve. Albanese's Labor has become particularly skilled at finding goat tracks through seemingly impossible terrain. In some ways, it has been necessary.

But there is a potential cost to this approach. As a government picks its path warily, avoiding this problem or that, retreating often, it risks confusion, both in its own ranks and with the public. Does it know where it is heading, or is it merely taking one step at a time, caring only about not falling over the edge? Voters will forgive governments a lot if they believe they are being led.

Leadership clarity and voter trust

That means leaders must be both willing and able to articulate their aims to the country. Voters may not agree with the direction of travel, but they would still prefer a government has one. For those governing us, as the country changes and contradictions come to the fore, being clear about their destination, both in themselves and with voters, is more difficult than ever. And more necessary.

Sean Kelly is a regular columnist. He was an adviser to former prime ministers Julia Gillard and Kevin Rudd.