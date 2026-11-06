TriMob Nominated for Team of Year at Indigenous Sports Awards

First Nations-led organisation TriMob is nominated for Team of the Year at the National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Sports Awards in Sydney.

The National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Sports Awards are set to honour TriMob with a Team of the Year nomination at the upcoming ceremony. Nat Heath founded the organisation to empower Indigenous athletes through endurance sports after overcoming his own health challenges.

Founder Overcomes Paralysis to Inspire Athletes

Nat Heath established TriMob in 2020 to create a culturally safe avenue for Indigenous people to participate in triathlons and marathons. Heath was diagnosed with Guillian-Barre Syndrome as a child, an autoimmune disease that attacks the nervous system and causes paralysis. His doctor stated he would never regain normal endurance levels after the illness.

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Determined to challenge those medical predictions, Heath tested his physical limits by entering his first triathlon. The success of that initial race inspired him to compete in six Ironman events, where he won a championship in his age division. His personal journey of recovery and athletic achievement became the foundation for creating a supportive community for other First Nations individuals.

Mob the Marathon Program Builds Community

The organisation operates the "Mob the Marathon" program, which trains participants from across Australia to compete in the Sydney Marathon. The event is now designated as a World Major and serves as a key platform for member engagement. Talisha Godwin joined the training group at the start of the year with little prior experience in marathon running.

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Godwin described the support she received from the group, noting that some days felt too difficult due to fatigue and other life demands. A fellow participant encouraged her to focus on showing up just one percent, a mindset that helped her persist through the training challenges. The program emphasizes connecting the community and ensuring all cultural protocols are respected during activities.

Awards Return to Sydney After Two Decade Hiatus

This year marks a significant milestone for the awards as the event returns to Sydney for the first time since 2001. The ceremony will take place tonight on Gadigal land at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The awards had been on a 20-year hiatus until they were revived in 2023 for events in Brisbane and Melbourne.

AFL veteran Nathan Lovett-Murray highlighted the historical significance of the venue, noting his great-grandfather, Pastor Sir Doug Nichols, hosted the event in the past. Lovett-Murray played for the Essendon Football Club for 10 years and previously won an award at the Deadly Awards. He expressed pride in hosting the ceremony and supporting the growth of Indigenous sports nationally.

Keynote Speaker and Future Support Goals

Cathy Freeman will deliver the keynote address at the evening ceremony, which recognizes achievements across various categories. The awards include the Lifetime Achievement award, Sportsperson of the Year, and the National Trailblazer award. The event was established in 1986 by late Aboriginal activist Charles Perkins to use sport as a tool for bringing people from all backgrounds together.

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Members like Talisha Godwin value the opportunity to cross the finish line with their group, emphasizing collective support over individual placement. Heath hopes that increased sponsorship and organizational backing will further support the growth of First Nations athletes across the country. Supporting the awards is viewed as a direct investment in the future of Indigenous sports nationwide.