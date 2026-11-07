Three charged after corpse interfered with at Brisbane funeral home

Two men and a woman have been charged with misconduct with a corpse and other offences after an incident at a funeral home in Browns Plains, south of Brisbane.

Three people accused of removing tissue from a corpse at a funeral home south of Brisbane are due to face court after being charged by police.

Two men and a woman attended Swanborough Funerals on Eastern Road at Browns Plains shortly before 1pm on Friday. They had arranged to view the body of a man who was known to them. Two arrests were made at the funeral home site. The third arrest was made at a Browns Plains home shortly before 6.30pm the same day, bringing the total number of suspects in custody to three.

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Police Suspect Man Fled After Body Interference

A police spokesperson said it is alleged one of the men interfered with the corpse while at the premises. The spokesperson said the man fled the scene before police arrived to investigate. Police have not publicly identified the deceased man or detailed the body part allegedly removed. The trio consists of two men aged 47 and 38, and a woman aged 43.

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Each has been charged with entering a premises with intent to commit an indictable offence, being armed with intent to enter a premises and commit an indictable offence, and misconduct with a corpse. Police say the two men and the woman were all charged with one count each of misconduct with a corpse, entering a premises with intent to commit an indictable offence, and being armed with intent to enter a premises and commit an indictable offence.

The charged trio were scheduled to appear in Brisbane Magistrates Court on Saturday. The court appearance will determine the next steps in the legal process for the three accused individuals. Owner Esther Swanborough told Nine News she was asked to leave the room for cultural reasons as the family gathered around their deceased father. She said that when she came back in, they were acting very suspicious, and she asked them what they had done.

Funeral Owner Describes Shocking Breach Of Trust

She said she was shocked that this had happened. Mrs Swanborough said they have never seen anything like this before in their long history of operating the business. She said that during the whole process they had the best intentions to be able to care for the family well, not realising that they were being tricked into something very different. The case has caused significant distress for the funeral home staff and the community.

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It highlights serious breaches of trust and ethics within the funeral services industry. It also underscores the importance of vigilance and security measures in facilities handling human remains.