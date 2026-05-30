Triple‑Action Cancer Injection Shows Unprecedented Tumour Eradication in Resistant Head and Neck Cancer Patients

A global trial of the sub‑cutaneous drug amivantamab reported that more than a third of participants with advanced head and neck cancer experienced tumour shrinkage and fifteen achieved complete remission, offering new hope for patients who have exhausted standard therapies.

Researchers in a landmark international study have announced that a novel triple‑action injection, amivantamab, is delivering results that were previously unheard of in patients whose head and neck cancer s have become resistant to standard chemotherapy and immunotherapy.

The trial, named OrigAMI‑4, enrolled 102 participants across eleven countries who suffered from advanced or recurrent tumours that had not responded to existing therapies. Within weeks of receiving the sub‑cutaneous jab, more than a third of the patients experienced significant tumour shrinkage, and in fifteen cases the cancers vanished entirely. The findings will be unveiled at the Global Oncology Congress in Chicago, the world's largest gathering of cancer specialists. The drug, developed by Johnson & Johnson, works on three fronts.

First it blocks the epidermal growth factor receptor, a protein that fuels tumour growth. Second it inhibits the MET pathway, which many cancer cells exploit to escape treatment.

Third, it activates the body's own immune defenses to recognise and attack the malignant cells. By combining these mechanisms, amivantamab not only halts tumour progression but can also trigger complete regression in a subset of patients. One of the most striking stories comes from Carl Walsh, a 56‑year‑old man from Birmingham who was diagnosed with tongue cancer in May 2024.

After failing to respond to both chemotherapy and immunotherapy, Walsh entered the OrigAMI‑4 trial at the Royal Marsden in July 2025. Now in his seventeenth treatment cycle, he reports that the swelling that once made speaking and eating nearly impossible has largely subsided, his pain has dropped dramatically, and his speech has returned to normal.

He describes how his diet, which had been reduced to soups, soft pastas and milk‑based nutritional drinks, gradually expanded to include a full range of foods - the first big steak being a particular highlight. Walsh says he is able to work again, using headsets without difficulty, and feels that his quality of life has been restored to a level he thought was lost forever.

The trial's designers emphasised that the patient group did not include those with HPV‑positive oropharyngeal squamous cell carcinoma, a subtype that typically responds better to treatment. By focusing on HPV‑negative head and neck cancers, which are notoriously harder to manage, the study addresses a critical unmet need. Median overall survival after beginning amivantamab was 12.5 months, a notable extension for a disease that generally offers few options once standard lines fail.

Side‑effects were generally mild to moderate, and fewer than one in ten participants discontinued the therapy because of adverse events. The convenience of a sub‑cutaneous injection administered every three weeks, rather than an intravenous infusion, also makes it more suitable for outpatient settings and reduces the burden on patients and healthcare facilities.

As the oncology community prepares to discuss these results at the American Society of Clinical Oncology meeting, experts anticipate that the success of amivantamab could pave the way for broader use in other hard‑to‑treat cancers, including lung, colorectal, brain and gastric tumours, where it is already being tested in dozens of additional trials. The unprecedented outcomes reported in the OrigAMI‑4 study underscore the potential of multi‑targeted immunomodulatory therapies to transform the prognosis for patients facing limited treatment choices





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Cancer Head And Neck Cancer Amivantamab Clinical Trial Immunotherapy

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