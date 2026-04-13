Tropical Cyclone Remnants to Bring Heavy Rain to North Queensland While Much of Australia Remains Cool

Far North Queensland braces for heavy rainfall and gusty winds from the remnants of Tropical Cyclone Malia, while the rest of Australia experiences cool, dry conditions under high pressure.

The remnants of Tropical Cyclone Malia are poised to unleash significant rainfall and gusty winds across far north Queensland, while the rest of the country settles into cooler autumn conditions under the influence of a high-pressure system. Sky News meteorologist Tamsin Green has indicated that despite the weakening of the cyclone, it will still bring substantial impacts over the coming days.

The system is currently tracking west along the Queensland coast, with the heaviest rainfall anticipated between Cairns and Townsville. Areas such as Tully could experience rainfall totals ranging from 100mm to 200mm, and some weather models suggest that isolated regions may receive up to 300mm. This is expected to cause major disruptions for a large part of North Queensland's communities, and weather warnings have been issued for a large portion of the state. These showers and storms are forecast to move further inland throughout the week, potentially bringing a good amount of rain to inland portions of Queensland as well. Coastal regions are also preparing for strong winds, with gusts reaching around 70km/h expected to continue through Tuesday and into Wednesday, particularly along the Cassowary Coast. Local emergency services are preparing for potential impacts, and residents are advised to stay informed about local weather updates and any potential risks. Public transport may be affected and travel warnings are advised for the areas facing the worst impacts of the weather system. In contrast to the wet conditions in the north, a high-pressure system is dominating much of the rest of the country, bringing stable weather conditions. This system is delivering clear skies, light winds, and cool mornings across the south and east, following a sharp cold front that passed over the weekend. Several regions recorded their first sub-zero temperatures of the year, with Cooma dropping to minus 1.5C. Canberra saw temperatures around 2C, while Sydney dipped to 12C overnight. Frost and fog are anticipated to persist into Tuesday morning, particularly across inland New South Wales. Along the coast, Sydney will remain cool with a forecast high of 13C, Newcastle at 10C, and Nowra at 10C. Other major cities will also be experiencing cooler temperatures. This is a noticeable shift from the warmer temperatures experienced in the summer season. Roma is forecast to drop to just 8C despite a sunny day, while Toowoomba and Birdsville will begin their day at 13C. South Australia will also experience cooler conditions, with Adelaide forecast to reach 21C, Mount Gambier at 20C, and Roxby Downs topping out at 25C. The high pressure system is bringing a prolonged period of settled weather to large parts of the country, and residents in these areas are able to enjoy generally mild conditions. It is expected that weather conditions will remain largely settled for the majority of the week, with clear skies and light winds prevalent across the southern and eastern regions. Melbourne is forecast to reach approximately 20C, with light showers predominantly south of the divide and cloud cover lingering across the north of the state. Showers are also predicted across the south and west, with rainfall totals expected to be around 10mm in western areas. Strong winds will exacerbate the feeling of cold, with Hobart reaching around 13C, and alpine regions still experiencing very low temperatures. Western Australia is expected to see a contrasting weather pattern, with heat building across the west. Perth is forecast to reach 30C under sunny skies, while Geraldton could reach 34C and Port Hedland 38C. The Northern Territory is anticipated to remain largely dry and warm, with only isolated showers expected across the Top End, including the Tiwi Islands and Arnhem Land. The varied weather conditions across the nation highlight the influence of multiple weather systems and the seasonal transitions. The contrast between heavy rainfall in Queensland and the cooler, drier conditions in the south and east underscore the complexity of the Australian climate. The Bureau of Meteorology continues to monitor these systems, providing regular updates and warnings to keep the public informed and prepared for changing weather conditions. Weather warnings and alerts have been issued for areas including North Queensland, so residents in those areas are advised to prepare for the possibility of heavy rainfall and high winds over the coming days





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Tropical Cyclone Malia Queensland Weather Rainfall Forecast High Pressure System Autumn Weather

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