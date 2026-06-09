Trump Accuses Iran of Shooting Down U.S. Helicopter Near Strait of Hormuz, Calls for Response

President Donald Trump blamed Iran for downding a U.S. Army Apache helicopter in the Strait of Hormuz, noting the crew survived a novel drone‑boat rescue and warning that America would be forced to act amid rising regional tensions.

Donald Trump has publicly accused Iran of shooting down a United States Army Apache helicopter near the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, warning that the United States would be compelled to respond to the incident.

The downing occurred in the early hours of Tuesday, around 3:30 a.m. local time, while the aircraft was on a routine patrol off the coast of Oman. Two crew members survived the crash and were rescued after spending roughly two hours in the water.

Their salvation came through an unprecedented operation involving an unmanned, 24‑foot drone‑powered boat - a Corsair vessel - which located the aviators and brought them to safety, marking the first known maritime rescue conducted by a drone. The accusation was posted by Trump on his Truth Social platform, where he wrote that he had just been informed by the "Great Military" that Iranian forces had engaged and downed the helicopter.

He emphasized that both pilots were unharmed but asserted that the United States, "of necessity," would have to respond to the aggression. The exact cause of the crash remains under investigation, with Pentagon officials refraining from confirming any specific details. The incident unfolded against a backdrop of escalating hostilities in the region: Iran and Israel exchanged fire the previous day, intensifying the already fragile cease‑fire that had been brokered after weeks of intense diplomatic pressure.

Iranian state television later reported that Israeli strikes had killed at least two members of Iran's air‑defence units, further inflaming tensions. Since the United States and Israel began strikes against Iranian targets on 28 February, the conflict has reverberated through global markets, pushing energy prices upward and raising the cost of essential goods, including food, for consumers worldwide.

Efforts to transform a temporary April cease‑fire into a lasting peace agreement have stalled, especially as Israel expands its campaign in Lebanon against the Hezbollah militia, which receives support from Tehran. Trump, while condemning the alleged Iranian attack, simultaneously expressed renewed optimism about a diplomatic settlement with Iran, suggesting a deal could be finalized within two or three days, though he offered no concrete evidence for this optimism.

He warned that a renewed bombing campaign would devastate Iranian infrastructure but would also close the crucial Strait of Hormuz for months, a scenario he said no one desires





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