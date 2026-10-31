Trump Administration Moves to Interfere in US Midterm Elections

The Trump administration has sought voter roll data, sequestered ballots in California and sued to block certification in Alaska, raising fears of post-election chaos.

Donald Trump and his allies are making an aggressive push to interfere with voting in this year's US midterm elections, raising concerns that the federal government may try to slow certification of results and create chaos when the new Congress is seated next year. The efforts, which began last year and continued into the final days of the campaign, include attempts to collect detailed voter roll information from nearly every state, an operation to sequester ballots in California and a legally thin lawsuit seeking to halt certification in Alaska.

Voting lawyers and democracy groups are not ruling out any scenario after the January 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol. Ned Foley, a professor at Ohio State University and an expert on disputed elections, said the likelihood of interference depends on how close the races turn out to be. He said a decisive result would make it harder for any attempt to gain traction.

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Foley placed the probability of impactful nightmare scenarios materializing at under 50 percent, but warned that odd events remain possible and deserve attention even when the risk is low. The US Constitution gives states, not the federal government, authority to run elections, and it grants the president no power over voting.

Federal Pressure on Voter Data and Ballots

Danielle Lang, a voting rights attorney at the Campaign Legal Center, said the administration's conduct is unlike anything previously seen in federal attempts to interfere with elections. She added that the impact is relatively limited because the federal government does not control the levers of election administration and cannot force itself into that role.

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The administration's most aggressive judicial intervention has come in Alaska, where the Justice Department asked a federal court before election day to block certification if the Republican candidate loses. Alaska is hosting an extremely competitive US Senate race between Republican Dan S Sullivan and Democrat Mary Peltola, an outcome that could determine which party controls the chamber.

In a complicated twist, another candidate, Dan J Sullivan, also appears on the ballot. The Justice Department asked a judge to block certification pending an investigation into whether votes cast for Daniel J. Sullivan were intended for Senator Sullivan. It is unclear how such an investigation could proceed after an election, since US voters cast their ballots secretly.

Alaska Senate Race Lawsuit Lacks Legal Basis

Trump said he ordered the Justice Department to file the lawsuit after the New York Times reported that operatives aligned with Peltola were behind the effort to place Dan J Sullivan on the ballot to siphon votes from the Republican. Democrats have denied being behind the effort.

Trump reacted angrily to the report, writing on Truth Social that Peltola should face legal and political consequences and that the senator should be allowed to run without either Peltola or the other Sullivan on the ballot. The Justice Department's legal argument for stopping certification is extremely thin.

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In its lawsuit, the department pointed to broad language in the preamble to the 1993 National Voter Registration Act stating that one purpose of the law is to protect the integrity of the electoral process. Election experts say it is not possible to build a legal case on such vague language.

Richard Pildes, an election law scholar at New York University, wrote in a blog post that the Justice Department knows it will lose the Alaska lawsuit but may have another goal in mind. Courts would likely move quickly to stop any federal attempt to seize ballots or override state authority, yet even rapid legal intervention could still produce confusion and delay during a post-election period of uncertainty.

Constitutional Limits on Presidential Election Power

The Constitution provides no emergency power for the president over elections, a point emphasized by voting experts as the administration tests federal boundaries. The push to gather voter roll data from nearly every state marked the first phase of the effort, while the California ballot sequestration and the Alaska lawsuit came in the closing days of the campaign.

Democracy advocates say the combination of federal actions, even if legally limited, could sow doubt about results and complicate certification if races are close. Foley said the more the outcome looks like a blowout, the harder it will be for any attempt to make mischief to gain traction. He added that unusual developments require attention even when the probability is low.