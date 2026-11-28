The National Capital Planning Commission will hold a special December 31 meeting to finalize approvals for President Trump's construction projects before Democrats gain seats and deadlock the panel in January.

The chairman of a key federal review panel is calling a special December 31 meeting to expedite several of President Donald Trump's planned construction projects, days before Democrats take control of Congress and gain seats on the panel.

Mark Paoletta, a White House official who leads the National Capital Planning Commission, or NCPC, is holding the special meeting as well as a special executive session for the panel next month. The email was sent to commission members Friday, US time, and described to The Washington Post. The email said a tentative agenda would be forthcoming.

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Trump Administration Expedites Construction Projects

The hastily called meeting would give the Trump administration a chance to quickly finalise approval of the president's planned redevelopment of East Potomac Park's golf course, his plan to repaint the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, and other projects. Trump has said his projects should move forward as part of his efforts to beautify Washington.

He has repeatedly criticised advocacy groups that have sued to block the initiatives and federal judges who have halted some projects, such as his golf course overhaul. On Tuesday, he wrote on Truth Social: We are simply replacing a dangerous and bad Golf Course with a safe and good Golf Course, one that will be GREAT for the area. Time is of the essence.

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This is a Project that must be started, IMMEDIATELY, or many Seasons will be missed, and the costs will only continue to rise, Trump added. The Eisenhower Executive Office Building is a 19th-century building in the White House complex. The administration has proposed painting its exterior white to match the White House. The commission is also expected to consider other projects, including a triumphal arch.

Trump showed off a model of his planned triumphal arch in October. Democrats have vowed to use their new congressional majorities to block the president's construction projects. They would potentially have the votes to do so once the new Congress takes office. Several Democrats said Friday they were unhappy with the administration's plans to expedite Trump's projects and vowed to oppose them.

These Kangaroo Commissioners are shameless, Jared Huffman, a Democrat, wrote in a text message. Huffman is in line to lead the House Natural Resources Committee, which oversees the federal parks where Trump is seeking to build a number of his projects. We will stop this, but it's just more of their flood the zone approach to everything, making us fight on many fronts, Huffman added.

Commission Packed With Allies Approves Projects

Trump has packed the 12-person commission with allies who have advanced his planned White House ballroom and other controversial projects. The commission is charged by Congress with overseeing federal construction projects. Six of the panel's seats are controlled by the administration, and two other seats are held by the GOP chairmen of two congressional committees. The remaining four seats are held by officials representing Washington.

Earlier this month, the commission voted 8-4 to approve Trump's planned triumphal arch. The four members who represent Washington, including DC Council chairman Phil Mendelson, a Democrat, voted against the project. After Democrats take control of Congress in January, they will gain the two seats on the commission currently held by Republican members of Congress. That is expected to deadlock Trump's projects in a 6-6 tie.

Under the commission's rules, projects cannot advance on a tie. Under the commission's bylaws, the chairman can call a special meeting. Mendelson said Friday night that the situation did not warrant a special meeting. Using NCPC to skirt the law and the designated process is inappropriate, Mendelson said in a statement.

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I will use my position on the NCPC to push back against projects that do not go through the regular order. No one likes a player who changes the rules in the middle of the game, he added. The commission is already scheduled to hold its regular meeting December 3.

During that meeting, members are expected to review and give preliminary approval to Trump's plans to remake the East Potomac Park golf course and redevelop the Tidal Basin area of West Potomac Park. The latter project is part of Trump's broader effort to build a statuary garden known as the National Garden of American Heroes, according to people familiar with the plans.

Final Approval Expected Before Democratic Takeover

The commission is expected to use the December 31 meeting to offer final approval for the East and West Potomac Park projects as well as the painting of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building. People familiar with the plans spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to discuss the subject on the record. The special meeting underscores the administration's urgency to lock in approvals before the panel's composition changes.

With Democrats set to gain seats, the commission could become deadlocked, halting projects that Trump has championed. The administration's allies on the panel have already advanced several controversial proposals. The December 3 meeting will focus on preliminary approvals, while the December 31 meeting is expected to finalise them. The East Potomac Park golf course project has been a particular target of lawsuits and judicial delays.

Trump has argued the course is dangerous and needs replacement. The Eisenhower Executive Office Building repainting is part of a broader effort to alter the White House complex's appearance. The triumphal arch, approved earlier this month, is another project moving forward. Democrats have called the commission's actions a sham and promised to fight back.

With the new Congress set to convene in January, the balance of power on the NCPC will shift. The administration's current 6-4 advantage among voting members, with two GOP congressional seats, will become a 6-6 tie. That would prevent any project from advancing.