Trump Administration's Plan to Open 24 Million Acres to Cattle Grazing Sparks Wildfire Concerns

The Trump administration’s proposal to expand cattle grazing on up to 24 million acres of federal lands has drawn criticism from environmentalists, who argue it will worsen habitat degradation and predator conflicts, despite minimal industry benefits.

The Trump administration has announced plans to open up to 24 million acres of federal lands to cattle grazing , a move that environmental advocates and wildlife conservationists strongly oppose.

Opponents argue that this decision would further degrade critical habitats for wildlife, exacerbating the already high extinction risks for wolves, grizzlies, steelhead salmon, and other imperiled species. Cattle grazing has been identified as a significant threat to ecosystems because it strips lands of essential vegetation and pollutes waterways with feces, urine, sediment, and carcasses.

Additionally, the expansion of grazing could intensify conflicts between ranchers and predators like grizzly bears, which are often killed when they prey on livestock even within their natural habitats. The plan appears to have been fast-tracked without adequate consultation with the US Fish and Wildlife Service, which is legally required under the Endangered Species Act to evaluate the impact of such policies on protected species.

Andrea Zaccardi, carnivore conservation legal director at the Center for Biological Diversity (CBD), emphasized the severe consequences of this expansion, stating, 'The federal grazing program is already a disaster for endangered species and the places they live. Expanding grazing across 24 million more acres will make that devastation even worse and likely drive more animals and plants to extinction.

' The proposal, signed in March by the US Bureau of Land Management, would use emergency authority to expedite grazing on lands where it is currently prohibited, though the precise motivations behind the administration's aggressive push remain unclear. Critics also point out that while the expansion would inflict considerable harm on fragile ecosystems, the livestock industry would see minimal economic benefits.

Grazing on public lands accounts for a small fraction of the industry’s operations, and experts argue that the high meat prices are not adequately addressed by this policy. Moreover, widespread damage to habitats has already been documented in over 200 grazing allotments in Arizona and New Mexico, where both authorized and unauthorized cattle operations have degraded riparian zones essential for fish survival.

Among the most concerning consequences of the new plan is the potential escalation of lethal conflicts between ranchers and predators, as lines of federal and private accountability remain blurred. The association between livestock losses and predator killings has long been a contentious issue, further complicating conservation efforts. The proposal also includes provisions that appear to favor large agricultural interests, such as training programs for federal employees to better understand ranchers’ needs instead of prioritizing land management.

With popular national parks and monuments like Grand Staircase-Escalante in Utah and Sonoran Desert in Arizona targeted for grazing, environmental groups like CBD have issued a notice of intent to sue the administration unless it conducts a comprehensive review of the plan’s environmental impacts under the Endangered Species Act





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