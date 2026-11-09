Trump Admits Immigration Policy Was Too Tough After Midterm Losses

President Trump tells 60 Minutes his deportation stance was too harsh, signaling a potential bipartisan deal with Democrats after GOP midterm defeats.

President Donald Trump admitted during a 60 Minutes broadcast that his administration's aggressive immigration enforcement was too harsh, marking a significant rhetorical shift following the Republican Party's poor performance in the recent midterm elections. The interview served as a candid acknowledgment that the aggressive crackdown on undocumented immigrants had become a political liability for the ruling party.

Immigration Stance Shifts After Midterm Defeat

Trump directly addressed the controversial deportation policy on the broadcast aired on Sunday, stating clearly, "I think it was too tough." He recognized that while some supporters approved of the strict measures, a large portion of the public viewed the approach as excessively severe. This concession signals a potential pivot in strategy as the administration seeks to repair political damage and engage with the opposition.

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The president suggested that his administration could strike a comprehensive immigration deal with Democrats to address these concerns. He indicated openness to an arrangement that would allow certain undocumented immigrants to remain in the United States, particularly those who have long-term residency, stable employment, and a history of paying taxes. This proposed compromise aims to balance enforcement with humanitarian considerations for non-criminal residents.

ICE Raids and Political Consequences

Since returning to office, sweeping Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids at workplaces, homes, and public spaces have ensnared individuals with no criminal records. These operations have resulted in family separations and spread fear throughout immigrant communities across the country. The president claimed that his policy both helped and hurt his political standing, noting that people gave him an "A+ for closing up the border" while acknowledging the negative fallout from other aspects of enforcement.

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Trump admitted that the aggressive tactics led to the removal of people who held good jobs and had only one violation, such as entering the country illegally. He described a situation where individuals who had been in the country for ten or fifteen years were targeted, creating a complex dynamic that alienated voters who valued economic stability and family unity. The administration now faces pressure to reassess these tactics in light of public backlash.

Bipartisan Deal and War with Iran

Trump proposed a specific framework for negotiation, suggesting that the government should target killers, rapists, and drug dealers while making accommodations for long-term residents. He stated that he believed an agreement with Democrats was achievable, noting that some politicians had already contacted him regarding the issue. He offered to refrain from name-calling for six months to secure a deal, describing the proposal as something that was actually doable.

In addition to immigration, the president blamed the war with Iran and higher petrol prices for much of the Republicans' midterm defeat, a view shared by Vice President J.D. Vance. However, Trump maintained that the military campaign was justified and stated he would make the same decision again. He insisted that the United States could not allow Iran to possess a nuclear weapon and predicted that Tehran would eventually negotiate a deal.

Economic Messaging and Wealth Reports

On economic issues, Trump conceded that his administration had failed to communicate its achievements effectively, despite claiming record levels of employment, investment, and stock market performance. He attributed the communication gap to bad messaging, possibly by himself, rather than a lack of substantive progress. This admission highlights internal recognition of challenges in conveying the administration's economic record to the public.

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The interview also raised questions about a substantial increase in Trump's personal wealth, with Forbes estimating a $3 billion rise from the autumn of 2024 to the autumn of 2025. Trump initially attributed this increase to general stock market performance and management by his son. However, Forbes senior editor Dan Alexander challenged this explanation, citing cryptocurrency ventures generating over $1 billion, overseas licensing agreements, and the removal of a nearly $500 million penalty in his New York civil fraud case as key factors in the wealth surge.