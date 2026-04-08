Trump Agrees to Two-Week Ceasefire with Iran After Pakistani-Led Talks; Oil Prices Plunge

Former US President Donald Trump has agreed to a two-week ceasefire with Iran following intense negotiations brokered by Pakistan. The deal includes the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and has led to a significant drop in oil prices.

Wednesday, April 8th, marked a dramatic turn in the ongoing Middle Eastern conflict, with former US President Donald Trump unexpectedly agreeing to a two-week ceasefire with Iran . This decision, announced just hours before Trump threatened to launch devastating strikes on Iran ian infrastructure, sent ripples across the global financial markets, impacting oil prices and leading to a surge in US share values.

The ceasefire was brokered through intense diplomatic efforts spearheaded by Pakistan, with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif playing a key role in facilitating negotiations between the two nations. This unexpected turn of events has left many analysts scrambling to understand the underlying motivations and the potential long-term implications for the region and the global economy. \The announcement of the ceasefire was met with a mixed response. While Pakistani officials and the US stock market celebrated the news, Israel expressed skepticism, reporting the detection of an incoming Iranian missile barrage despite the announced truce. Iran, through Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, confirmed that it would permit the passage of commercial ships through the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz for the duration of the ceasefire. This is crucial as approximately one-fifth of the world's oil transits through this waterway, making its security and accessibility a major concern for global trade. The Iranian Supreme National Security Council, in a subsequent statement, emphasized that the ceasefire did not signify the end of the war, but a temporary pause to facilitate negotiations. The council stated that they would negotiate with the United States in Islamabad, starting on Friday, while also warning that Iranian forces remained on high alert, ready to respond to any perceived aggression. This delicate balance of hope and caution reflects the deep-seated mistrust and unresolved issues that have fueled the conflict for years. The uncertainty surrounding the situation makes any long-term predictions extremely challenging. \The impact of the ceasefire announcement was immediately felt in the markets. Brent crude oil prices plunged by over 10%, settling below $100 per barrel for the first time since March 11th. This significant drop in oil prices reflects the market's anticipation of reduced supply disruptions, as the safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz has been assured by Iran. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average surged, closing with a notable gain, indicating investor confidence in the temporary resolution of the conflict. Former President Trump, in a social media post, attributed his decision to postpone the military strikes to the successful intervention of Pakistan. He also indicated that the US had already achieved its military objectives and was close to finalizing a long-term peace agreement for the Middle East. The president added that they had received a 10 point proposal from Iran and considered it as a workable basis for negotiations. The Australian Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese, has arranged a trip to Singapore this week as a measure to secure alternate petrol supplies for Australians. The situation remains fluid, and the coming two weeks of ceasefire will be crucial in determining whether this temporary truce will evolve into a lasting peace agreement or simply be a prelude to further escalations





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