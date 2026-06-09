Trump and Netanyahu Differ on Ceasefire Terms, as Iran Condones Attacks on Israel

Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have differing views on the ceasefire between Israel and Iran. Trump declared an immediate ceasefire, but Iran set a key condition for a halt to missile strikes on Israel, stating it would fire again if Israel struck southern Lebanon. Israel, on the other hand, halted its attacks on Iran but said airstrikes on Lebanon would continue to destroy Hezbollah and stop its rocket attacks on northern Israel.

As soon as Donald Trump declared an immediate ceasefire between Israel and Iran on Monday, the two countries undercut his latest boast about dictating the terms of a truce.

The Iranian central command announced a halt to missile strikes on Israel after its attacks over the weekend, but it set a key condition: it would fire again if Israel struck southern Lebanon. Israel, meanwhile, halted its attacks on Iran after hitting military targets and an oil refinery, but its defence minister, Israel Katz, said airstrikes on Lebanon would continue to destroy Hezbollah and stop its rocket attacks on northern Israel. This is not a comprehensive ceasefire.

It is a fragile and conditional halt to the conflict in one theatre, Iran, while attacks continue in another, Lebanon. The human cost is daunting, with the Lebanese Health Ministry saying the Israeli attacks have killed 3637 in Lebanon and left another 11,188 wounded since March 2. On the Israeli side, an estimated 61 have been killed and another 9026 wounded by the attacks from Iran and Hezbollah. The economic cost is immense.

Even so, Israeli voters do not want an outcome that leaves their communities exposed to Hezbollah rockets. The argument between Trump and Netanyahu is shaped by their competing election goals. Trump needs to end the war and open the Strait of Hormuz so he can ease economic pressures on American consumers before the midterm elections on November 3. Netanyahu, however, will not want to retreat when he must face voters at a parliamentary election due by October 27.

One of Netanyahu’s most significant rivals at the looming election, former Israel Defence Forces chief of staff Gadi Eisenkot, appears ready to accuse the prime minister of giving in to Trump. The current round of fighting does not serve any strategic purpose of the State of Israel, according to Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid. The sudden escalation of the war might have been much worse if Trump had not demanded a halt





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