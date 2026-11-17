President Donald Trump joins Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and counterparts in Manila for the first in-person Quad summit in two years, aiming to counter Chinese influence.

United States President Donald Trump has arrived in the Philippines for a diplomatic tour of Asia following the recent midterm elections. His itinerary includes a crucial meeting with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to discuss regional security and economic priorities.

Quad Summit Details in Manila

On Tuesday evening, President Trump will sit down with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi. This gathering marks the first Quad meeting that President Trump has attended in person, a development that contrasts with the previous administration. When President Joe Biden was president, he elevated the Quad to a leaders-level grouping in 2021 to provide a democratic bulwark to China in the Indo-Pacific.

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The location of this summit holds specific historical significance for the group. Manila was the city where the Quad made a comeback in November 2017. The initial demise of the group had previously incentivized China to step up malicious activity, which served as a core reason for the group's resurrection.

Political Signal Over Substantive Outcomes

There are low expectations that this meeting will lead to comprehensive new initiatives, given that the schedule allows for only 55 minutes for the Quad session. However, the first Quad leaders' meeting in two years is designed to send a strong political signal to Beijing. Analysts from the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, Raji Rajagopalan and Justin Bassi, argue that the political message is more important than producing a substantive new outcome.

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The authors note that whether the summit produces new initiatives is less of an issue than the signal sent to the region by coming together. They emphasize that Beijing fears the Quad because it makes Chinese aggression visible. The grouping demonstrates that the United States and three regional powers will consistently back the region's smaller powers against coercive tactics.

Cooperation on Security and Critical Minerals

Foreign ministers from the Quad nations met earlier this month in Atlanta, Georgia, where they expressed grave concerns about economic coercion through export restrictions and nonmarket policies. This statement served as a clear critique of Chinese practices. During that meeting, the ministers vowed to deepen cooperation on several key fronts including critical minerals, artificial intelligence, maritime security, and energy security.

Additionally, the group is working together to build a new port in Fiji. This infrastructure project is significant as geopolitical competition with China has been fierce in the region. Foreign Minister Penny Wong posed for photographs with Japan's Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio during the October gathering in Atlanta.

De-escalation and Upcoming Trilateral Talks

While Indo-Pacific security will dominate the Quad agenda, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese intends to advocate for the de-escalation of the war in the Middle East during his face-to-face meeting with President Trump. Albanese has a stated good relationship with the US president and is aware of Australia's strong views on the matter. He emphasizes that the conflict is having a significant impact on supermarket shelves in the United States, Australia, the Philippines, and around the world.

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The Quad meeting on Tuesday allows the leaders to convey their coordinated message and priorities on Indo-Pacific security. This occurs before the leaders of the three great powers come together for other engagements. President Trump will spend less than 24 hours in the Philippines before flying to the APEC summit in the tech hub of Shenzhen, China, on Wednesday.

In Shenzhen, President Trump is scheduled to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin for a historic trilateral meeting on Thursday. This sequence of high-level diplomacy highlights the complex geopolitical landscape the leaders are navigating.