JD Vance is trying to define a post-Trump MAGA vision while remaining closely aligned with Donald Trump, balancing his Silicon Valley power base against voters angry over the AI industry and cost of living.

Vice President JD Vance is attempting to build a new layer to Donald Trump's politics that would let the MAGA movement live beyond Trump, even as the two remain locked in what critics describe as a bear hug that could drag them both down.

The most recent lurch came in the scandal surrounding Jensen Huang. Trump did something unusual: he gave credit to someone else who had been instrumental in getting the CEO of the world's most valuable company back in his office. That move restored trillions of dollars to the sharemarket, which the US president has spent two years prioritising over cost of living concerns for ordinary people. Vance has drawn attention for his candour on those same affordability concerns.

Also read Nvidia Market Surge Underscores Silicon Valley's Cult of Personality Amid Huang Controversy

Vance Concedes Trump Deviation

In his midterm postmortem on social media site X, he conceded that Trump had deviated from the politics that bear his name. Trump, who has rarely taken well to criticism, has been remarkably accommodating to Vance's analysis so far. For much of the past two years, the vice president has been the frontrunner for the 2028 Republican presidential nomination.

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But polling shows his position is under pressure, and now he must articulate a post-Trump vision of MAGA, setting principles that Trump will almost by definition violate. He is the first Republican able to make a credible attempt at this. Vance has the necessary combination of intelligence, demonstrated loyalty, visible leadership and a credible path to be elected president when Trump steps aside. Trump chose him as his running mate because presidential candidates need balance on their ticket.

Institutionalists pick firebrands, and Trump, the firebrand, picked Mike Pence in 2016 to court evangelical voters nervous about his irreligious history. Vance brought with him a constituency of power rather than a constituency of voters. His relationships with Silicon Valley run deep, securing a merger between Trump's political project and the power ambitions of the world's most valuable companies.

Tech Support Insufficient For Election

But that support among tech CEOs only gets him so far, especially when much of the electorate, Republicans included, is furious at the AI industry. Elon Musk's burning of nearly half a billion dollars to support Republican candidates in the midterms only yielded a total sweep of the Republican Party in Texas, where Musk had moved his operations to avoid Democratic rule in California.

With Silicon Valley's money and political cache meaning less and less, Vance needs the backing of the same voters who twice put Trump in the White House. Huang's ouster from Nvidia and the accompanying share sell-off were an existential crisis for Trump, given his focus on the performance of a handful of technology companies.

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Vance is having to weigh the interests of the power base that sent him to Washington against those of the voters whose trust he will need to earn. That is all without mentioning the very real possibility that Trump was protecting his own assets.

Trump Nvidia Stock Trading Details

He traded as much as $US97.5 million ($147 million) in Nvidia stock since his return to the White House, including a sale of up to $US1 million in the days after Trump was told about Huang's relationship with the company. The performance by Trump and Vance is getting louder and more frantic.

If Vance is unable to escape the bear hug and create enough distance to win over voters who have soured on Trump, he will suffer the same fate as the Republicans mauled in the midterms. In the race to succeed Trump and to lead his movement, Trump may yet give Vance the space he needs to define the new rules. But that may not be enough to hold onto the voters who gave them power in the first place.

Cory Alpert is a PhD researcher at the University of Melbourne looking at the impact of AI on democracy. He previously served three years in the Biden-Harris administration.