Trump Announces 10-Day Ceasefire Between Israel and Lebanon Amidst Iran Tensions

US President Donald Trump has declared a 10-day ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon, a move he frames as a step towards broader de-escalation with Iran. However, the practical implementation remains uncertain as the conflict primarily involves Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah, a designated terrorist organization, rather than the Lebanese state itself. The ceasefire is set to commence at 5pm Washington time on Thursday, following discussions between President Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and Lebanese President Joseph Aoun.

In a significant diplomatic development, United States President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Lebanon will enter into a 10-day ceasefire within hours. This announcement is being viewed as a potential stride toward resolving the wider regional conflict involving Iran . The specifics of how this ceasefire will be implemented, however, remain unclear, particularly given that Israel 's primary adversary in the region is not the Lebanese state but rather the Iran -backed militant group Hezbollah , which is designated as a terrorist organization by several countries, including Australia and the United States.

President Trump revealed the impending ceasefire after a series of high-level conversations. He stated that he had spoken with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Lebanese President Joseph Aoun on Thursday (US time). These discussions followed earlier talks between top diplomats from the involved nations in Washington earlier in the week. Trump conveyed the agreement via social media, declaring that both leaders had committed to formally initiating a 10-day cessation of hostilities to foster peace between their countries.

The truce is scheduled to take effect at 5pm Washington time, which translates to 7am Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST). Despite the announcement, Israeli forces have continued to conduct strikes targeting assets associated with Hezbollah. This ongoing military activity raises questions about the practicalities of the agreed-upon ceasefire.

Elliott Abrams, a senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations and a former US special representative for Iran, expressed reservations about the clarity of the ceasefire's parties. He questioned how the agreement would function if it were primarily with the Lebanese state, as Hezbollah, not being directly controlled by the state, could unilaterally undermine the truce. Abrams posited that Lebanese President Aoun might attempt to influence Hezbollah to adhere to the ceasefire, potentially through his parliamentary speaker, Nabih Berri, who is an ally of the group, acknowledging that such a scenario is not entirely inconceivable. Crucially, Hezbollah itself has not yet publicly commented on its participation in the ceasefire.

This development comes amidst an existing ceasefire between the US, Iran, and Israel that has been in place since April 7, with ongoing negotiations aimed at ending the war that commenced on February 28. Notably, this earlier ceasefire did not encompass Lebanon. Initial demands from Iran for the ceasefire to extend to Israeli actions in Lebanon were put forth, yet Iran proceeded with negotiations in Pakistan the preceding week regardless.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had not immediately issued a statement regarding President Trump's ceasefire announcement. However, less than 24 hours prior, Netanyahu indicated that Israeli forces were actively engaged in strikes against Hezbollah and were on the verge of capturing Bint Jbeil, a town situated in southern Lebanon near the Israeli border. He also stated that he had directed the Israeli Defense Forces to continue enhancing the security buffer zone between the two nations. Netanyahu further elaborated on the continuous updates he receives from his American counterparts regarding their interactions with Iran, emphasizing that their objectives are aligned and that Israel is prepared for all contingencies in anticipation of potential renewed hostilities.

The lack of direct involvement from the Lebanese state in the conflict with Hezbollah, and the group's own silence on the matter, leaves the efficacy and longevity of this announced ceasefire in considerable doubt, despite the optimistic pronouncements from the White House





theage / 🏆 8. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Israel Lebanon Ceasefire Hezbollah Iran

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Iran war live updates: Ceasefire talks between Israel and Lebanon get underway in USThe talks come as both the US and Iran continue to impose their own separate restrictions on the flow of vessels in and out of the Strait of Hormuz. Follow live.

Read more »

Securing Iran's Uranium: A Potential Stumbling Block in US-Iran Peace TalksAs the US and Iran consider peace talks, the safeguarding of Iran's uranium stockpile emerges as a critical issue. Experts warn that removing the existing uranium could require a substantial military presence, complicating negotiations. Disagreements over enrichment bans add to the complexity of the situation.

Read more »

Iran holds the trump card in this energy crisisA peace deal would have to be on terms closer to Iran’s demands than to Trump’s surrender ultimatum. We are a long way from that awful moment of realism in the Oval Office.

Read more »

How the Trump administration handed Iran’s leadership a safe place to regroupIran’s officials are likely to be better prepared for the next round of US negotiations thanks to a golden opportunity in Islamabad.

Read more »

How Trump's latest Iran war moves could bring China out of the shadowsChinese President Xi Jinping made a rare public comment on the war in the Middle East.

Read more »

Iran war live updates: Trump says Iran war 'close to over', Israel continues strikes on HezbollahThe US president has said a deal with Iran is 'preferable' and to expect an 'amazing two days' ahead. Follow live.

Read more »