Trump Announces 10-Day Lebanon-Israel Ceasefire Amidst Uncertainty

US President Donald Trump has declared a 10-day ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon, a move seen as a potential step toward broader de-escalation with Iran. However, questions linger about its practical application, as the conflict is with Hezbollah, an Iran-backed militia, not the Lebanese state.

A 10-day ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon is set to commence within hours, as announced by United States President Donald Trump. This development is being viewed as a potential move towards de-escalating tensions with Iran . However, the practical implementation of this ceasefire remains uncertain, particularly given that Israel 's conflict is with the Iran -backed militia Hezbollah , rather than the Lebanese state itself.

President Trump revealed the impending truce following discussions with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Trump stated that he engaged in conversations with both Prime Minister Netanyahu and Lebanese President Joseph Aoun on Thursday, US time. These dialogues followed high-level diplomatic meetings between top officials in Washington earlier in the week. In a social media declaration, Trump stated, "These two leaders have agreed that in order to achieve PEACE between their Countries, they will formally begin a 10-day CEASEFIRE." The ceasefire is scheduled to take effect at 5pm Washington time, which translates to 7am AEST. Israel has maintained its offensive operations, targeting sites associated with Hezbollah, a designated terrorist organization by Australia, the United States, and other nations. Elliott Abrams, a senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations and a former US special representative for Iran, expressed doubt regarding the clarity of the parties involved in the ceasefire. He remarked, "If that means the state of Lebanon, what about Hezbollah? They can break it tomorrow and that’s the end of the 10 days." While President Aoun does not exert direct control over Hezbollah, Abrams suggested that he might attempt to influence them through Nabih Berri, the Lebanese parliamentary speaker and an ally of Hezbollah. Abrams did not rule out this possibility entirely, stating, "It’s not completely inconceivable to me." As of the announcement, Hezbollah had not officially indicated its stance on participating in the ceasefire. A broader ceasefire encompassing the United States, Iran, and Israel has been in effect since April 7th, with ongoing negotiations aimed at resolving the conflict that initiated on February 28th. Notably, Lebanon was not included in this prior agreement. Initially, Iran had sought for the ceasefire to extend to Israel's actions in Lebanon, but ultimately participated in negotiations in Pakistan last week without this condition being fully met. Prime Minister Netanyahu had not issued an immediate public statement regarding President Trump's ceasefire announcement. However, less than 24 hours prior, he had indicated that Israeli forces were continuing their strikes against Hezbollah and were on the verge of capturing Bint Jbeil, a town situated in southern Lebanon close to the Israeli border. He also stated that he had directed the Israeli Defence Forces to further enhance the security buffer zone between the two countries. "Our American friends are constantly updating us on the contacts with Iran," Netanyahu had said. "Our goals are identical. In anticipation of the possibility that the fighting will resume, we are prepared for any scenario.





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