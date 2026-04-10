Trump Announces Ceasefire in Middle East, But Challenges Remain

US President Donald Trump declared a two-week ceasefire in the Middle East, halting airstrikes on Iran, but the deal faces significant challenges including the Strait of Hormuz blockade, the ongoing conflict with Hezbollah, and unresolved issues regarding Iranian assets.

Following a six-week conflict in the Middle East, US President Donald Trump declared a two-week ceasefire on Tuesday, just hours before a previously stated deadline that had threatened significant consequences for Iran . This ceasefire has effectively halted US and Israel i airstrikes targeting Iran , marking a temporary cessation of hostilities in the region.

However, the truce does not address the ongoing Iranian blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical waterway responsible for the largest disruption to global energy supplies to date. This blockade continues to have a major impact on international trade and energy prices. Furthermore, the ceasefire doesn't encompass the parallel conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, a Lebanese militant group backed by Iran, creating a complex and volatile situation in the region. The conditions for lasting peace remain uncertain as these multifaceted issues must be addressed. \Iran's parliamentary speaker, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, took to social media to state that the US had previously agreed to unfreeze Iranian assets and implement a ceasefire in Lebanon. He emphasized that negotiations would not commence until these prior commitments were honored. Reports from Iranian state media indicate that Qalibaf arrived in Islamabad on Friday, leading a delegation composed of high-ranking political, military, and economic officials. This delegation included the Iranian foreign minister, the secretary of the defense council, the central bank governor, and several members of parliament, signifying the importance Iran places on these talks. While there was no immediate official response from the White House regarding the Iranian demands, President Trump expressed his perspective through social media. He asserted that Iran's current survival was solely dependent on negotiating a deal, implying a position of leverage for the US in the ongoing discussions. Vice President JD Vance, leading the US delegation, expressed optimism about a positive outcome but tempered expectations by cautioning that any attempts by Iran to manipulate the negotiations would be met with resistance from the US negotiating team. The unresolved issue of tens of billions of dollars in frozen Iranian assets, primarily derived from oil and gas exports, remains a significant obstacle due to US sanctions imposed on Iran's banking and energy sectors. \Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, during a national address, underscored the importance of the upcoming talks, recognizing that the permanent ceasefire is just one part of the challenges ahead. He described the process as a 'make-or-break' phase, emphasizing the need for negotiation to resolve the complicated issues that have fueled the conflict. The US and Israel have clarified that the ceasefire agreement does not extend to the ongoing campaign against Hezbollah in Lebanon. On Friday, the presidencies of Lebanon and Israel held a telephone call between their ambassadors in Washington as part of the effort to secure a ceasefire and launch negotiations. The two sides agreed to a first meeting on Tuesday at the US state department under US mediation. Unfortunately, despite the ceasefire announcement, Israel launched its largest attack of the war hours later, resulting in significant casualties in populated areas, according to Lebanese authorities. Israeli strikes continued throughout southern Lebanon on Friday, including a strike on a government building in Nabatieh, which resulted in the death of members of Lebanon's state security forces. In response to the attacks, Hezbollah claimed responsibility for firing rocket salvos at northern Israeli towns. The continuing attacks show the fragility of the ceasefire and the challenges in implementing a lasting peace. As of the time of the announcement, Lebanese authorities report at least 1,953 fatalities resulting from Israeli strikes since March 2nd. The situation remains deeply concerning, highlighting the continued need for diplomacy and a comprehensive resolution to the underlying conflicts





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