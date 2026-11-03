Trump Announces End of US Military Aid to Israel By Year End

President Donald Trump confirmed the termination of $4 billion in annual military assistance to Israel. The decision impacts US-Israel defense ties and midterm election dynamics as voting begins.

President Donald Trump made a surprise announcement on election day, declaring that the United States will terminate military aid to Israel by the end of the current year. Speaking in a phone interview with Fox News as voting commenced on Tuesday morning, Trump stated that the country no longer requires the annual payment of nearly $4 billion in military assistance and arms sales. He described the funding as unnecessary given the current strategic landscape and positioned the decision as a correction to past spending habits.

Trump Details Aid Termination Timeline

The President confirmed that the abrupt ending of this financial support was proposed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during their discussions. Trump noted that he has been talking about the issue with Netanyahu for a couple of years, citing the large sum of money involved as a primary factor in their conversations. The President claimed that the Israeli leader approached him regarding the reduction of aid, which would significantly accelerate previous timelines for tapering off support that Netanyahu had originally suggested would occur over a decade.

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Financial Structure and Defense Programs

Israel currently receives approximately $3.8 billion in 2025 as Foreign Military Financing grants, which enable the purchase of US military hardware including F-35 fighter jets. An additional $500 million is allocated for joint missile defense programs. Trump stated during his interview that the US gives them $4 billion of things and money, arguing that they do not need it. He referenced specific political grievances, asking why the US should suffer the slings from lunatics like El-Sayed when the funds are not required, calling the situation a bad talking point for American voters.

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Political Impact on Midterm Elections

The timing of this announcement appears strategically designed to influence the outcome of the midterm elections, where US foreign policy and support for Israel have played an unusually important role in key races. This shift comes as anger over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza has helped usher in a wave of progressive Democratic candidates. In Michigan, El-Sayed is running for senator against Republican Mike Rogers, a race where opposition to unconditional aid has become a central theme. Quinnipiac University polls released in September showed that 48% of Americans believed the US was too supportive of Israel, indicating a historic shift in public opinion away from unconditional support for the Netanyahu government.

Vance Criticism and Diplomatic Relations

While Trump's announcement aligns with growing skepticism toward Israeli policy, his Vice President JD Vance has been more vocal in his criticism. Vance has openly accused Israel of trying to sabotage US negotiations with Iran and stated in June that you cannot just kill your way out of solving every single national security problem that you have. Despite these tensions within the administration, Trump spoke warmly about Netanyahu during his interview and boasted about his own popularity in Israel. He even suggested that if people ever got tired of him in the US, he would move to Israel and become prime minister, highlighting the complex and often contradictory nature of current diplomatic engagements.