Trump Announces Immediate Sanctions Relief and $300 Billion Development Fund for Iran as War Ends

The United States will waive all oil sanctions on Iran, launch a $300 billion reconstruction fund, and negotiate free navigation of the Strait of Hormuz, while Iran reaffirms its commitment not to pursue nuclear weapons.

President Donald Trump announced on the sidelines of the G7 summit in France that the United States will instantly lift all restrictions on Iranian oil exports and begin a process to eliminate every sanction imposed on Tehran.

The agreement, which had been kept secret for several days before being revealed in a press call, also includes a pledge to help create a development fund of roughly three hundred billion US dollars - about four hundred twenty‑five billion euros - for Iran's reconstruction and long‑term economic growth. Under the terms, Iran reaffirms that it will not acquire or develop nuclear weapons and will cooperate with the International Atomic Energy Agency to down‑blend its highly enriched uranium on site.

The United States and Iran will continue talks on how to manage the residual uranium stockpiles, while the U.S. promises to unwind its naval blockade of Iranian ports within thirty days and to issue immediate waivers for the export of Iranian crude, petroleum products and related services. The deal also outlines a temporary, sixty‑day period during which Iran, in coordination with Oman, will guarantee free, toll‑free passage through the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic chokepoint that has long been a flashpoint for regional tension.

After that period, the long‑term governance of the strait will be subject to multilateral dialogue involving Iran, Oman and the Gulf states that border the waterway, with the United States insisting that any future arrangement must preserve unrestricted commercial navigation. The memorandum of understanding, which will be signed shortly, calls for the U.S. Treasury to issue the necessary export waivers as soon as the document is formalized, effectively ending the status quo in which Iran sells oil to China at steep discounts.

While the United States states it will not directly fund the development fund, it will facilitate sanctions relief that enables Gulf investors - for example, the United Arab Emirates - to finance projects such as power plants within Iran. The arrangement also promises to unfreeze Iranian sovereign assets and billions of dollars in frozen funds, contingent upon Tehran's full compliance with the nuclear provisions.

Senior U.S. officials emphasized that this step is designed to build mutual trust, noting that increased diplomatic interaction will allow Washington to monitor Iran's dismantlement of its nuclear capabilities more closely. Trump hailed the deal as a complete victory, saying it accomplishes everything the United States set out to achieve and more, including reaffirming Iran's historic claim that it does not pursue a nuclear arsenal.

He linked the agreement to a surge in stock‑market optimism, claiming that each announcement of progress lifted the indexes, while setbacks threatened a global economic downturn. Yet, Trump left the door open for a return to hostilities, warning that if the memorandum is not fully implemented within sixty days, the United States could resume bombing campaigns.

The president insisted that the final signing could occur within hours - perhaps tomorrow or the next day - underscoring the urgency and high stakes of the diplomatic breakthrough





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US‑Iran Relations Sanctions Relief Strait Of Hormuz Nuclear Non‑Proliferation Economic Reconstruction

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