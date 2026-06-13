Trump Announces Iran Peace Deal Possible by Sunday, Strait of Hormuz to Reopen

US President Donald Trump stated that a peace deal with Iran could be signed by Sunday, with the Strait of Hormuz reopening immediately after. The agreement aims to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon and end the three-month conflict, though conflicting details emerge from both sides.

US President Donald Trump announced that a peace deal with Iran could be signed by Sunday, with the Strait of Hormuz set to reopen immediately after signing.

In an online post, Trump stated that Iran no longer seeks a nuclear weapon and claimed the agreement would prevent Tehran from obtaining one, while also reopening the vital strait to international shipping. He added that if the deal fails, the US has the "ultimate alternative," presumably military action. Trump emphasized that the US-Iran relationship is improving compared to previous administrations.

Earlier, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif indicated that a preliminary peace deal might be signed within 24 hours via electronic means, followed by technical-level talks next week. Sharif expressed confidence that the deal would lay a strong foundation for lasting peace.

However, an Iranian official, quoted as saying the signing would not occur the next day, left open the possibility of it happening in the coming days. The conflict, which began three months ago, has seen Trump repeatedly claim that a deal was imminent before reverting to threats, including the seizure of Iran's Kharg Island oil terminal and new attacks. Both sides are framing the proposed agreement as a victory with major concessions from the other.

Iran's foreign minister claimed on state television that the draft agreement shows Iran emerged stronger. Hours later, US forces shot down several Iranian drones targeting the Strait of Hormuz, a critical waterway for global oil and gas supplies that Iran closed early in the conflict.

According to sources, the draft deal includes reopening the strait, lifting the US naval blockade on Iranian ports (in place since April 13), suspending sanctions on Iran's oil and petrochemical sales, allowing Iran to charge service fees for passage through Hormuz, and setting a 60-day period for nuclear negotiations. However, the text published by Iran's Mehr news agency differed sharply from US officials' description, who said the deal mandates destruction of Iran's nuclear material, dismantling of its program, no release of frozen funds until demands are met, and an end to Iranian support for militant groups across the Middle East.

A US official anonymously confirmed the deal meets Trump's core objectives and puts negotiations in a very good place. The potential deal has caused consternation in Israel, where Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has clashed with Trump over US demands that Israel curb military action in Lebanon to facilitate the agreement. Despite this, Israeli forces conducted airstrikes in southern Lebanon and issued evacuation warnings for Nabatieh and over 20 other locations ahead of raids, indicating ongoing hostilities.

The negotiations are complex, involving multiple fronts including Lebanon, and the divergent narratives from both sides highlight the fragile and fluid nature of the diplomatic efforts





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