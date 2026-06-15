Trump Announces Middle East Deal with Iran Amidst Skepticism Over Details

President Donald Trump claims a new agreement with Iran will open the Strait of Hormuz and bring peace, but former envoy Elliott Abrams warns the deal's substance is unclear and might quickly collapse.

US President Donald Trump made headlines by hosting a high-profile event on the White House lawn, which he framed as the announcement of a historic agreement with Iran .

The so-called deal, promoted energetically by Trump and Vice President JD Vance, aims to end decades of hostility and bring stability to the Middle East. According to Trump, the agreement will ensure oil flows from both ends of the region and guarantee the free and unrestricted opening of the Strait of Hormuz, with the president declaring 'Ships of the World, start your engines' and authorizing a toll-free passage.

However, skepticism runs deep among analysts and former officials. Elliott Abrams, who served as a special envoy to Iran during Trump's first term, dismissed the celebratory narrative as premature, noting that the details remain vague and potentially contradictory. Abrams pointed out that while the US insists on no tolls and an open strait, Iranian language references 'arrangements' with Oman and conditional openings, raising questions about actual commitments. Abrams emphasized that trust is a major issue.

He noted that even if Iran pledges to stop attacks, mines reportedly remain in the Strait of Hormuz, and ship owners will need insurance to transit. That insurance depends on confidence in safety, which may take weeks to develop, possibly extending into July.

Furthermore, the timeline is uncertain: Iran demands the unfreezing of billions in assets before negotiations start, while the US ties sanction relief to Iranian performance. The two sides appear to have only agreed to further talks, not to concrete terms. Iranian state media published a 14-point draft memorandum that includes US withdrawal from around Iran and reopening the strait under Iranian arrangements within 30 days, but the US has not confirmed these points.

Abrams suggested this reflects an 'Iranian wish list' rather than a final agreement. The regional implications are also murky. The deal focuses on US-Iran talks, leaving out key players such as Israel. Abrams warned that if Hezbollah continues attacks on Israel, retaliation could follow, potentially derailing any broader calm.

On the nuclear front, Abrams indicated that Iran has reportedly agreed to down blend its 60 percent enriched uranium, which is near weapons grade, though verification remains crucial. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese expressed cautious welcome, noting that while an end to conflict is hoped for, normalcy will not return quickly. The entire arrangement could collapse swiftly, according to Abrams.

Trump's announcement, timed to his 80th birthday, may therefore mark not a resolved peace but the start of a fragile and uncertain process that could unravel within days or months





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