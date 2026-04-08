Trump Announces Two-Week Ceasefire with Iran, Contingent on Hormuz Opening

President Trump declared a temporary ceasefire with Iran, pending the opening of the Strait of Hormuz, following a ten-point proposal from Iran. The move signals a potential breakthrough in the ongoing conflict, but skepticism remains regarding the ceasefire's long-term success.

Early Wednesday morning, shortly before a US deadline for Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz, US President Donald Trump declared a two-week ceasefire. This pause in military action is contingent upon Iran 's complete, immediate, and safe opening of the Strait of Hormuz, as per Trump's announcement. Trump also stated that a ten-point proposal from Iran serves as a viable foundation for negotiations, allowing for the finalization of agreements during the two-week military pause.

This suggests that the military conflict is nearing resolution. Iran's Foreign Affairs Minister Abbas Araghchi mirrored Trump's optimism, stating that Iran would proceed with peace talks based on its ten-point plan and a fifteen-point proposal from the United States. He also mentioned that Iran's Armed Forces would halt defensive operations if attacks against Iran ceased, and that safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz would be possible for two weeks with coordination and considering technical limitations.\The Supreme National Security Council of Iran characterized the deal as a victory over the US, claiming Trump accepted Iran's conditions for ending hostilities. In response, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt hailed it as a triumph for the United States, attributed to President Trump and the military. The ongoing war, now in its sixth week, has caused significant casualties in multiple countries, including over 1,600 civilian deaths in Iran. Reports from sources involved in the talks expressed some skepticism about the ceasefire's durability, with some US officials believing Iran might be seeking to gain time. Pakistan has played a critical role in mediating between the US and Iran. Initially, a 45-day ceasefire proposal was rejected by Iran, which then put forward the ten-point plan aiming for a permanent end to hostilities. While Trump initially deemed the Iranian plan insufficient, he later acknowledged significant progress and threatened further action if an agreement was not reached by the deadline. However, on Wednesday morning, shortly before the deadline, Trump announced a pause, stating that most contentious points had been agreed upon.\The specifics of the ten-point plan are yet to be officially confirmed by the US, although Iranian state broadcasters have provided details. Simultaneously, reports have emerged suggesting that Iran is seeking the right to charge a fee of $2 million per ship transiting the Strait, with the funds intended for reconstruction and to be shared with Oman. Iranian state media and government sources are portraying the US ceasefire proposal as a major victory, with the Supreme National Security Council of Iran claiming that its objectives have largely been achieved and that the US and its allies were facing a historic failure. Meanwhile, Trump also asserted that US military objectives had been met and exceeded, expressing hope for long-term peace with Iran and across the Middle East. The US's fifteen-point plan, also acknowledged by Iran as a basis for peace talks, was reportedly delivered via Pakistan. Direct face-to-face peace talks are scheduled to take place in Islamabad to finalize details, according to the SNSC. Iranian state media has cautioned that the ceasefire talks do not indicate the end of war, and that a permanent end to hostilities would require adherence to Iran's peace plan.





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