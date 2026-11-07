Trump names Stephen Miller chief of staff, replacing Susie Wiles after midterm losses

President Donald Trump has named hardline adviser Stephen Miller as his new White House chief of staff, replacing Susie Wiles three days after the Republicans' midterm election rout. Miller, a key architect of Trump's immigration crackdown, will start Monday.

President Donald Trump has named hardline homeland security adviser Stephen Miller as his new White House chief of staff, replacing Susie Wiles just three days after the Republicans' midterm election rout.

Trump said Miller, currently a deputy to Wiles and one of my most trusted advisers, would start in the top job on Monday. Trump made the announcement on Friday, local time, in a post on his Truth Social platform. Susie Wiles, who has done an outstanding job, will be moving over to the Trump Political Operation, the president wrote. I want to thank her for her service as Chief of Staff.

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Speculation Confirms Wiles Departure

There had been mounting speculation in recent weeks that Wiles would leave the White House and that Trump was sounding out potential replacements. The announcement confirmed those expectations. Analysts have widely speculated Trump will reshuffle his administration after his Republican Party's disastrous performance at this week's midterm elections. The result, described by one commentator as a blue tsunami, saw Democrats make major gains and has prompted questions about what happens next in Washington.

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Analysts have told the ABC they believe Trump's administration lost its way after Wiles's health battle began. In March, Wiles announced she would be taking time away from her role after being diagnosed with breast cancer. She recently underwent treatment and said in September that she was now cancer-free. She worked throughout the treatment.

Serving President Trump in the White House has been the honour of a lifetime, Wiles said in a social media post on Friday. I'm so proud to have been a part of what we've accomplished together from securing our border and cutting taxes to strengthening our economy and putting America First. More than anything, I'm grateful for the extraordinary people I've had the privilege of working alongside.

Miller Known as Immigration Architect

While my role may be changing, my commitment to the President and the mission never will. Miller is best known as the architect of the Trump administration's immigration crackdown. The 41-year-old has long helped shape immigration policy in the GOP. He was Trump's chief immigration adviser during the president's first term.

Before that, Miller worked for Senator Jeff Sessions, who was renowned as one of the chamber's loudest and most uncompromising voices on the subject. Most recently, Miller has driven the push for mass deportations, pressing ICE leadership to raise arrest numbers and publicly telling officers they would have federal immunity in the conduct of your duties. He is widely regarded as one of the most hardline conservative figures in the administration, particularly on border security, immigration and American nationalism.

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Miller is a ruthless political operative, highly active in the media, and known for his vicious, often hyperbolic attacks on Democrats and the left, which frequently involve accusations of electoral cheating. The Democrats have nominated a slate of candidates who are all extremists, freaks and America-hating lunatics, he wrote on X two days before the midterm election. The entire Democrat agenda is humiliating, subjugating and dispossessing Americans.

Contrasting Styles of Miller and Wiles

Miller's style contrasts with that of the departing Wiles, a veteran political operative from Florida. She was credited with running a far more stable and united White House than in Trump's first term. Wiles rarely spoke publicly, preferring to remain behind the scenes. She previously said she viewed her role as facilitating the president's vision, not trying to control or influence his agenda.

Trump has repeatedly turned to Miller for advice on immigration and border security. Miller's appointment signals a sharp turn toward the hardline immigration and nationalist policies he has long championed. His critics say his rhetoric deepens divisions, while supporters say he is a loyal fighter for the president's agenda. His influence in the administration is expected to grow further in the chief of staff role.

The transition is set to take effect Monday, giving Miller control of the White House staff operation and making him one of the most powerful officials in the administration. Wiles will shift to the Trump Political Operation, where she will focus on political strategy. The White House has not yet outlined its next steps. The shake-up comes after the midterms, with Democrats making major gains.

Some observers have debated whether Trump should use the nuclear option in response to the Democratic victory.