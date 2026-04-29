Trump Assassination Attempt: Suspect Tracked President's Movements, Took Selfie While Armed

New details reveal the suspect in the attempted assassination of Donald Trump meticulously planned the attack, monitoring the president's location in real-time and preparing his weapons while documenting the process. The suspect, Cole Tomas Allen, faces a potential life sentence.

The individual accused of attempting to assassinate former President Donald Trump at a Washington hotel meticulously planned the attack, tracking the president’s movements in real-time and even taking a self-portrait while preparing his weaponry, according to newly released details from the US Justice Department.

Cole Tomas Allen, 31, of Torrance, California, allegedly demonstrated a clear intent to harm, evidenced by his attire – black pants, a black shirt, and a striking red tie – and the arsenal he carried, including an ammunition bag, a shoulder holster for a firearm, and a sheathed knife. This chilling preparation culminated in a photograph taken within his room at the Washington Hilton, where Trump was attending the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner alongside administration officials and a large gathering of journalists.

The incident unfolded on Saturday night when Allen, approaching a security checkpoint, discarded a long black coat concealing a shotgun. He then reportedly sprinted through a metal detector and discharged the weapon at least once in the direction of stairs leading to the ballroom, before being swiftly subdued and apprehended by security personnel. The government’s case against Allen, seeking to keep him detained pending trial, is bolstered by evidence of his premeditation and the potential for catastrophic consequences.

Prosecutors revealed that a Secret Service agent responded to the threat by firing five shots, though Allen was not struck. While an agent wearing a ballistic vest sustained a gunshot wound to the chest, the investigation is ongoing to determine the source of that shot. Assistant US Attorney Charles Jones argued forcefully for Allen’s continued detention, stating that his actions demonstrated an “uncommonly serious danger to the community.

” Jones emphasized that Allen’s lack of prior criminal history and personal circumstances were irrelevant given the gravity of the attempted assassination. Federal prosecutors underscored the potential for a national tragedy, asserting that Allen “travelled across the country with the explicit aim to kill the president of the United States,” and that his success would have marked “one of the darkest days in American history.

” Allen’s planning began approximately a month prior to the event, shortly after Trump announced his attendance at the annual dinner. Online searches revealed his interest in the “white house correspondents dinner 2026,” suggesting a long-term focus on the event. Further investigation revealed a pattern of meticulous preparation in the days leading up to and during his journey to Washington. Allen utilized his mobile phone to access numerous online articles detailing the dinner’s schedule and expected events.

Critically, on the day of the dinner, April 25th, he accessed a website that publicly tracks the president’s movements. In the crucial thirty minutes before the attack, he took the self-portrait and monitored a live video feed of Trump’s travel to the hotel. Adding to the evidence of premeditation, investigators discovered preset emails containing an “Apology and Explanation” attachment, sent around 8:30 pm.

Prior to the incident, Allen had also disseminated a manifesto to friends and family, seemingly taking responsibility for a planned attack targeting Trump and other administration officials, though the president was not explicitly named. The manifesto expressed feelings of “awful” remorse, but also acknowledged “rage thinking about everything this administration has done. ” Allen currently faces a potential life sentence if convicted on the charge of attempted assassination. His legal counsel, Tezira Abe, maintains his presumption of innocence.

Following the attack, Trump was quickly escorted off stage by his security detail and reappeared at the White House approximately two hours later, still clad in his tuxedo, demonstrating the swift and decisive response to the security breach





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Donald Trump Assassination Attempt Security Breach White House Correspondents' Dinner Cole Tomas Allen

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