Trump Attacks Pope Leo XIV Over Iran Nuclear Stance

Donald Trump has intensified his criticism of Pope Leo XIV, accusing him of endangering Catholics by appearing to accept Iran’s potential development of nuclear weapons. The US ambassador to the Holy See anticipates a frank discussion between Senator Rubio and the Pope to address the growing tensions.

Donald Trump has launched a renewed attack on Pope Leo XIV, alleging the pontiff is jeopardizing the safety of Catholics due to his perceived leniency regarding Iran ’s potential acquisition of nuclear weapons .

This latest outburst comes as Trump attempts to mitigate the fallout from his initial criticism of the pope, sparked by Leo’s condemnation of the US-Israeli military actions concerning Iran. In a conversation with Hugh Hewitt, a well-known conservative radio host on Salem News, Trump expressed his concern that the pope prioritizes accepting Iran’s nuclear capabilities over safeguarding global security.

He stated the pope “would rather talk about the fact that it’s OK for Iran to have a nuclear weapon, and I don’t think that’s very good”. Trump further asserted, “I think he’s endangering a lot of Catholics and a lot of people,” adding, “But I guess if it’s up to the pope, he thinks it’s just fine for Iran to have a nuclear weapon.

” It is crucial to note that Pope Leo has never explicitly advocated for Iran possessing nuclear weapons. Instead, he has consistently voiced opposition to military intervention in Iran and the subsequent escalation of conflicts in Lebanon and the broader Middle East, repeatedly calling for ceasefires and diplomatic solutions. This stance, however, has drawn the ire of the Trump administration. Brian Burch, the US ambassador to the Holy See, acknowledged the existing tensions but expressed optimism for a productive dialogue.

He anticipates a “frank” meeting between Senator Marco Rubio, a Catholic, and Pope Leo at the Apostolic Palace. Burch emphasized the importance of “fraternity and authentic dialogue” in resolving disagreements between nations, stating that Rubio is approaching the Vatican “in that spirit, to have a frank conversation about US policy, to engage in dialogue”.

He dismissed the notion of a “deep rift” between the US and the Vatican, suggesting that Rubio’s visit aims to foster mutual understanding and address any differences through open communication. This trip coincides with the first anniversary of Pope Leo’s papacy and follows Trump’s earlier criticisms in April, where he labeled the pope as weak and ineffective.

Furthermore, Trump publicly reprimanded Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, a former ally, for defending Pope Leo and for not supporting military strikes against Iran, even threatening to withdraw US troops from Italy as a consequence. Rubio’s itinerary also includes meetings with the Vatican’s secretary of state, Pietro Parolin, as well as Meloni and Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani. The controversy extends beyond the direct exchange between Trump and Pope Leo.

US Vice-President JD Vance, a Catholic convert, has also weighed in, criticizing the pope and suggesting the Vatican should confine its focus to “matters of morality,” cautioning Leo against commenting on theological and military affairs. This multifaceted criticism highlights a growing divide between the Trump administration and the Vatican on issues of international conflict and nuclear proliferation. The situation escalated further when Trump shared an AI-generated image following his initial remarks, demonstrating a willingness to engage in unconventional tactics.

The Pope, however, has remained resolute, stating he does not fear Trump’s attacks. The ongoing dispute has sparked debate among Vatican locals and visitors, with differing opinions on the merits of each side’s arguments. The German church’s recent televised depiction of Jesus, which some found offensive, has also added fuel to the fire, drawing criticism from conservative circles.

Pope Leo continues to prioritize peace, recently urging Lebanese leaders to make peace their highest priority, demonstrating his commitment to diplomatic solutions in a volatile region. The situation remains fluid, with the outcome of Rubio’s visit and the potential for further dialogue between the US and the Vatican uncertain





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