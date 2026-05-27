Trump‑Backed Ken Paxton Tops Republican Runoff, Calls Endorsement 'Most Powerful Force' in Politics

Ken Paxton defeats incumbent John Cornell in Texas Senate runoff, attributing his win to Donald Trump's endorsement and setting up a contentious general‑election battle against Democrat James Talarico.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton celebrated a decisive victory in the Republican runoff for the U.S. Senate, crediting former President Donald Trump's endorsement as the decisive factor in his triumph.

Paxton, a staunch ally of Trump, defeated incumbent four‑term Senator John Cornell in a contest that pitted a Trump‑backed insurgent against a long‑standing establishment figure. In his victory speech Paxton declared, "When everyone in Washington told him to abandon me and abandon the people of Texas, he didn't listen. President Trump is the leader of our party, and his endorsement is the most powerful force in politics.

" Trump, who has been actively reshaping the GOP primary landscape across the nation, hailed Paxton as a "true MAGA warrior" and celebrated the defeat of a senator he deemed insufficiently loyal. The runoff marked a watershed moment in Texas politics, as it signaled the growing potency of Trump's influence ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

Cornell, who first entered the Senate in 2002, conceded after a brief statement that underscored his disappointment after more than four decades of public service. He affirmed his continued support for the Republican ticket, even as his loss highlighted the vulnerability of incumbents who have not aligned closely with Trump's agenda.

The outcome mirrors recent primary battles in Louisiana, Kentucky and Indiana, where Trump‑backed challengers unseated or narrowly defeated sitting Republicans who had fallen out of favor with the former president. Paxton's next hurdle will be the general election showdown with Democrat James Talarico, a pastor and state legislator known for his populist, peace‑focused messaging.

Should Talarico prevail, he would become the first Democrat to capture a statewide office in Texas in more than three decades, a prospect that energizes Democratic strategists nationwide. The race also follows a broader national conversation about redistricting and voting rights, with recent federal court decisions in Alabama accusing maps of intentional discrimination against Black voters, and the South Carolina Senate opting against revising its own congressional map for political reasons.

While the political drama unfolds in Texas, other headlines include the resignation of Minneapolis police chief Brian O'Hara amid allegations of interference in an internal investigation, and ongoing construction of a White House‑adjacent UFC arena slated to mark the United States' 250th anniversary and former President Trump's 80th birthday. These parallel stories illustrate the layered and often contentious nature of American politics as the country approaches a pivotal midterm election cycle





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Ken Paxton Donald Trump Endorsement Texas Senate Runoff John Cornell James Talarico

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