Donald Trump praised the physical attributes of several GOP candidates before Tuesday's elections. Despite his endorsements, most of his favored candidates lost their races while Democrats secured key victories in Georgia and Kentucky.

Donald Trump spent the final weeks of the campaign highlighting the physical attributes of Republican candidates, drawing attention to their jawlines, shoulders, and physiques. On Tuesday, almost all of these men failed to win their respective elections, while Democrats secured significant victories in several high-profile races.

Trump's Endorsements Fail to Convert Votes

President Trump has frequently praised the bodies of his favored candidates, yet this strategy did not translate into electoral success for most of the men he supported. While some Trump-approved candidates managed to win, they often did so by narrow margins. The majority of the individuals Trump described as handsome or beautiful lost their contests to Democratic opponents.

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Trump explicitly commented on the physical traits of several politicians in late October. He stated he examined Jon Husted's ass, shoulders, feet, hand, and jawline. The president noted that Husted had a strong jawline and described patting his shoulder as feeling like touching a piece of steel. Husted was appointed to fill JD Vance's seat after Vance became vice-president.

In Georgia, Trump campaigned for and praised Republican Senate candidate Mike Collins. He described Collins as a good-looking man and all man before the election. Collins ultimately lost the race to incumbent Democratic senator Jon Ossoff. Trump later remarked that he did not think Ossoff was a good-looking man.

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Anderson Cooper of CNN highlighted these comments by dubbing Trump the assman-in-chief. Cooper played clips of Trump's remarks during his broadcast. The CNN host stated that there is nothing unusual or gay about a president who dances daily to YMCA and who has publicly expressed admiration for performers like Betty Buckley.

Specific Candidate Outcomes and Reversals

Republican US Senate candidate Rick Jackson was described by Trump as handsome, distinguished, and beautiful-looking before the election. Jackson was considered a favorite to win but lost to Keisha Lance Bottoms. Bottoms defeated Jackson by approximately 8.5% in the Georgia governor's election. She became the first Democratic governor of Georgia since 2003.

There were exceptions to the trend of losses for Trump-backed candidates. Ed Gallrein, a 68-year-old farmer, won his congressional district in Kentucky. Trump had picked Gallrein to run against Republican congressman Thomas Massie, whom Trump does not like. Gallrein won with 54% of the vote to Massie's 40%.

Trump described Gallrein as a perfect man who walked through the door when he needed somebody good. He said he looked at Gallrein and called him a beautiful guy. However, this margin was significantly smaller than the 64% of the vote Trump himself received.

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Broader Implications and Administrative Praises

Trump branded a group of unnamed men as Oklahoma studs during a campaign rally last month. These men were not running for office, and their personal outcomes remain unknown. Their inclusion in Trump's praise serves as a warning to others about the president's tendency to focus on physical attractiveness.

When asked by the New York Post days before the election to name the best-looking member of his administration, Trump provided further examples. This continued focus on appearance throughout the campaign cycle has drawn media scrutiny and commentary. The results of the election suggest that physical endorsements may not sway voters in major races.

Donald Trump's approach to campaigning has included frequent comments on the aesthetics of his political allies. This week's results show a disconnect between his personal endorsements and the final voting outcomes in key states. The victories of candidates like Keisha Lance Bottoms and Ed Gallrein highlight specific local dynamics that defied broader national trends.