Trump Backs Jensen Huang's Return as Nvidia CEO Amid Security Concerns and New Chip Export Rules

President Trump supports Jensen Huang's return as Nvidia CEO despite Treasury Secretary opposition over alleged spy ties. The US also announced new restrictions on AI chip sales to overseas datacentres.

President Donald Trump has expressed support for the return of Jensen Huang as chief executive of Nvidia, joining Silicon Valley heavyweights in demanding the reinstatement of the AI figurehead.

His comments came as the US government announced a crackdown on firms such as Nvidia selling AI chips and servers to overseas datacentres. Speaking to reporters as he left the White House on a trip to Asia, Trump said a big group of people would like Huang back. He said, I think he learned a big lesson. I guess maybe one lesson is more important than another, but I would certainly not mind seeing that.

Also read Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's Scandal Exposes Corporate Espionage Risks

Trump Downplays Spy Claims

He added, He could return. There is a big group of people that would like him to return. Trump also downplayed national security risks, saying, Nobody has proven that she is a spy. She may not be a spy.

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He asserted that the nation's security was not put at risk and that the United States is now stronger than ever before. He framed the situation as part of a reciprocal dynamic with China, stating, China plays games with us, and we play games with China. Huang resigned last Thursday amid reports of extramarital liaisons, including with an alleged Chinese spy. Days before, he had admitted being unfaithful to his wife.

His resignation ended a 33-year run at the helm of the AI company he co-founded. Reports indicate he had at least two extramarital affairs, one with an alleged spy and another with a subordinate. A petition with more than 165,000 signatories demands that the company's board members bring Jensen back while an independent investigation establishes the facts. An open letter was signed calling for his reinstatement.

Silicon Valley War Room Forms

According to the Financial Times, Huang has discussed with people close to him a possible return to the company. One Huang ally told the paper they were putting together a war room of Silicon Valley executives to lobby for the former Nvidia CEO's return and would try to garner support from the White House. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has publicly called for a dramatic shakeup within Nvidia and advocated for an external search for new leadership.

His position is rooted in national security concerns, particularly regarding Huang's professional and personal relationship with a woman suspected of acting as a Chinese spy. The president's stance places him in direct conflict with Secretary Bessent. Analyst Dan Ives of Yorkville Ives downplayed the prospect of a Huang return, describing the notion as ridiculous.

He said, We see no chance Jensen comes back to Nvidia as CEO, and for the company the best path forward is with a new external CEO or Colette. He described the petition as noise and distraction. Colette is Nvidia's chief financial officer and interim CEO.

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US Tightens Chip Export Rules

Meanwhile, the US government introduced new restrictions on chip sales designed to stop the technology being diverted to countries such as China. The new rule announced on Monday requires companies in Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Brazil to apply for US export licences for the most advanced chips in an effort to cut down on them being illegally diverted.

The US Commerce Department said, The rule is designed to ensure that existing restrictions on access to sensitive American technology cannot be circumvented through remote computing arrangements involving datacentres in third countries. Huang reportedly had an affair with Alice Huang, an alleged Chinese spy who also worked as an executive at an Nvidia customer, Singapore-based Megaspeed. Megaspeed is under suspicion, according to reports, of diverting powerful Nvidia chips to China in contravention of US export laws.

Megaspeed said on Sunday it was a legitimate and lawful business and that Ms Huang had left the business in late 2025. It added that it complies with all applicable laws and regulatory regimes, including United States export control requirements and local jurisdiction rules in every market where we operate. Nvidia shares opened down 2.7% on Monday, knocking about $100bn off Nvidia's market capitalisation, lowering it to $3.82tn.

Nvidia Board Faces Political Pressure

The diverging views between President Trump and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent have created a complex environment for Nvidia's board of directors, who must navigate between political pressure and federal regulatory mandates. As the Silicon Valley war room intensifies its lobbying efforts, the company faces an uncertain future regarding its executive leadership.

The ongoing dispute underscores the growing tension between national security protocols and the operational autonomy of major technology firms, with the final resolution likely depending on how the White House balances these competing interests in the coming weeks.